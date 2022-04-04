Yesterday IPL match highlights SRH vs LSG: Hyderabad vs Lucknow highlights Hotstar 2022 IPL

Yesterday IPL match highlights SRH vs LSG: Both the teams played their first IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

During the twelfth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the Toss and elected to field first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Williamson’s bowlers got off to a brilliant start, dismissing the in-form LSG batters in Quinton de Kock (1 off 4) and Evin Lewis (1 off 5), along with Manish Pandey (11 off 10) within the Powerplay with the scorecard reading 27/3.

Just when things were looking more than just shaky for LSG, their skipper KL Rahul (68 off 50) and Deepak Hooda (51 off 33) made optimum use of their experience to stitch together an 87-run partnership off 62 deliveries for the 4th wicket against a relatively inexperienced SRH bowling attack.

Before Hooda got out in the 16th Over, Lucknow had recovered brilliantly with 114 runs on the scoreboard. Rahul kept going on with some lusty blows and together then with young Ayush Badoni (19 off 12) managed to post 169/7 in their allotted 20 Overs.

SRH start with caution

In reply, the SRH batters commenced their chase with caution, having posted 40/2 after the Powerplay, losing the wickets of their skipper Williamson (16 off 16) and Abhishek Sharma (13 off 11).

A 44-run stand between Aiden Markram (12 off 14) and Rahul Tripathi (44 off 30) for the 3rd wickets did try to put the chase back on track, courtesy of the latter playing some sublime strokes.

Post Tripathi’s wicket, Nicholas Pooran (34 off 24) and Washington Sundar (18 off 14) did make a spirited effort to bridge the score and the target gap closer, but with 33 runs required off the final 3 Overs, the bridge collapsed and collapsed how.

After getting hit for a six the first ball of the 18th Over, Avesh Khan (4-0-24-4) roared back brilliantly to get rid of the dangerous Pooran, and then Abdul Samad (0 off 1) off successive deliveries, to register his career-best bowling figured in the IPL.

With the required run-rate getting inflated, SRH crumbled down losing 5 wickets in the last three Overs while adding mere 20 runs, to ultimately lose the match by 12 runs, in what was their second defeat in as many matches.

Avesh Khan was deservedly adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning bowling effort.

Fans can watch the highlights of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 encounter on Hotstar by clicking here, and on IPL’s official website by clicking here.