Yesterday IPL match result: Who won yesterday MI vs RR and Gujarat vs Delhi IPL 2022 match?

Yesterday IPL match result: Both the matches witnessed the chasing side lose their respective encounters after winning the Toss.

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marked its second double-header fixtures day yesterday.

While Mumbai Indians took on Rajasthan Royals during the day game at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Delhi Capitals were up against Gujarat Titans later at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

During the first encounter, courtesy of a second IPL century by English wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler (100 off 68), the RR posted a massive 193-8 in their 20 Overs.

He was well complimented by Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14), as the duo stitched together a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket in mere 24 deliveries.

Later in the evening, during the evening fixture, the Gujarat Titans, got off to a decent enough start posting 44/1 after the end of the Powerplay. However, with Vijay Shankar (13 off 20) struggling to get going, and skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 27) playing an uncharacteristic anchor role at no.4, Titans could just manage to post 66/2 in 10 Overs.

However, with Shubman Gill (84 off 46) holding up one end, the elegant batter played some exquisite strokes in the latter half of the GT innings, to propel their score to 171/6 in their 20 Overs.

Yesterday IPL match result

Who won yesterday MI vs RR IPL match

In reply, the MI, courtesy of a second consecutive fifty by Ishan Kishan (54 off 43) and a sublime half-century knock by 19-year-old Tilak Varma (61 off 33), raced towards the target posting 94/2 in 10 Overs.

However, some disciplined bowling by RR in the latter half of the innings, meant that it all had to boil down to Kieron Pollard (22 off 24), who struggled to play the big hits having lost wickets in clusters during the phase.

Resultantly, with the equation down to 50 required off the last three Overs, Pollard’s heroics had to wait for another day as RR won the match by 23 runs, thereby becoming the only team to defend a total not once but twice in the ongoing season.

Jos Buttler was unsurprisingly named the ‘Player of the Match’.

Who won yesterday Gujarat vs Delhi IPL match

The DC batters got off to a shaky start during their 171-run chase, as they lost their top three batters within the Powerplay for the score of 44.

A 61-run partnership between Rishabh Pant (43 off 29) and Lalit Yadav (25 off 22) for the 4th wicket brought some life back into the chase, bringing the equation down to 54 required off the final 6 Overs.

However, a top-class bowling spell from GT pacer Lockie Ferguson (4-0-28-4), who struck twice in the 15th Over to dismiss Pant and Axar Patel (8 off 4), meant that DC had their match slip away from their grasp, with 6 wickets down.

Ultimately, with wickets tumbling down regularly, DC lost by 14 runs as GT register their second straight win this season in as many matches.

Lockie Ferguson was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’.