Jos Buttler centuries IPL: Jos Buttler IPL century full list

Jos Buttler centuries IPL 2022: The English wicket-keeper batter scored his third T20 century this afternoon.

During the ninth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Navi Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler batted exceedingly well to score his second IPL century.

Opening the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal (1), Buttler was at the top of his game from the word go hitting a four and a six off Mumbai Indians new-ball bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams respectively.

It was in the fourth over that Buttler attacked Mumbai pacer Basil Thampi to hit three sixes and two fours in a 26-run over. A six, in particular, was hit over 100-metre at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy this afternoon.

It was in the eighth over that Buttler hit consecutive boundaries off Sams to bring up a 32-ball half-century. With captain Sanju Samson (30) in the middle, the pair stitched a 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

Treating spinner Murugan Ashwin with no difference, finding boundaries in the middle overs was no concern for Buttler. It was on the first delivery of the penultimate over that Buttler inside-edged a Bumrah delivery to register a 66-ball century.

First batter to score a century in IPL 2022, this is Buttler’s second in as many seasons for Royals. However, it was in the same over that Bumrah’s pinpoint yorker dismissed Buttler for 100 (68) as he hit 11 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 147.05.

Twitter reactions on Jos Buttler’s second IPL century vs Mumbai Indians

has three letters and so does pic.twitter.com/sBDUJBg8JJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2022

Jos the boss — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 2, 2022

Top player, top innings. Doesn’t get talked about as a T20 giant as much as he should #JosButtler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2022

Jos Buttler centuries IPL full list