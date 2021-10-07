"You can see me in yellow but...": Will MS Dhoni play for CSK in IPL 2022?

Will MS Dhoni play for CSK: The legendary captain of Chennai Super Kings opened up on the chances of him playing for the franchise in 2022.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has successfully managed to lead Chennai Super Kings to the playoffs of yet another Indian Premier League season.

CSK, who have won the IPL thrice over the years, have managed to enter the playoffs on a record 11 times. The only year when Dhoni had failed to steer Super Kings past the league stage was 2020.

Dhoni, who has represented Chennai in 186 IPL matches excluding the ongoing IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings in Dubai, has amassed 4,142 runs for them at an average and strike rate of 41.01 and 137.47 respectively including 21 half-centuries.

Will MS Dhoni play for CSK in IPL 2022?

It was during the toss of the ongoing match that former New Zealand fast bowler and current commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni about his future plans in the IPL. Being asked about if he would continue to represent CSK in IPL 2022, Dhoni highlighted multiple “uncertainties” which have it in them to decide his IPL future.

“Well, you can see me in yellow but whether I’ll be playing for CSK [or not], there are a lot of uncertainties around it for the simple reason [that] there are two new teams coming up. We don’t know the retention policies. We don’t know how many foreigners you can retain or Indian players you can retain.

“Money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. Unless the rules are in place, you can’t really decide. We will wait for it to happen. Hopefully, it will be good for everyone, Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

As mentioned by Dhoni himself initially, there are high chances of him being with Super Kings in a non-playing capacity in IPL 2022. Dhoni, who has been appointed as the Mentor of the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, might be witnessed playing a similar role at CSK as well.