“You gotta duck for cover”: Narrow escape for cameraman as Erin Burns six hits camera in Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat WBBL 08 match

Erin Burns smashed a six on Amelia Kerr’s delivery which directly smashed the camera in WBBL 08 game between Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat.

The 8th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League started with the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women at Harrup Park in Mackay. The Sixers started the tournament with a bang by registering a victory by 4 wickets.

The Sixers opted to bowl first, and the bowlers of the side did an incredible job. Brisbane Heat scored 141 runs in the 1st innings, where Georgia Redmayne scored 49 runs in 39 balls. Maitlan Brown took 3 wickets for the Sixers, whereas Ellyse Perry scalped a couple of them.

In reply, the star-studded team of Sydney Sixers faced some problems, but they won the match on the 2nd last ball of the innings. Ellyse Perry and Erin Burns scored their individual half-centuries for the winning team. Jess Jonassen and Jess Kerr took a couple of wickets each for the Brisbane Heat.

Erin Burns six hits camera in Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat WBBL 08 match

An eventful incident happened on the 2nd ball of the 9th over in Sydney Sixers innings. Brisban Heat’s pinner Amelia Kerr was bowling and Sydney’s Erin Burns was on the strike. Kerr bowled a loopy full-toss and Burns easily smashed it over the mid-wicket for a maximum.

A photographer named Tom was doing his duties at the boundary, and it was safe to say that he was not following the ball. The ball directly smashed the camera and Tom ducked at the right time to save himself from the ball, or it could have been a fatal accident for him.

“Huge blow, it was full toss and it was put away. Yeah, you gotta duck for cover. Was not trying to follow the ball (the cameraman), just trying to protect himself,” said the commentators on air.

Look out Tom! 😵 Erin Burns had the cameraman ducking for cover! #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/dAWskFk4nc — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 13, 2022

Burns batted really well for her half-century and played an important part in Sydney’s win. She is a veteran of the game and is a proven name in the domestic circuit. It will be interesting to see how she will fare out in the middle-order for the Sydney Sixers Women.