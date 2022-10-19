“Unfortunately she has been ruled out”: Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of WBBL 08 for Melbourne Renegades with a back injury

Harmanpreet Kaur, who was set to play for Melbourne Renegades has been ruled out of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 due to a back injury.

The Women’s Big Bash League is underway in Australia, and Melbourne Renegades women suffered a big blow with India’s batter Harmanpreet Kaur getting ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Harmanrpeet Kaur was on international duty, but she was set to join the team after two games.

Harmanpreet won the Player of the tournament award last season, where she was brilliant with both bat and the ball. She scored 406 runs at an average of 58.00 with the help of 3 half-centuries. Harmanpreet also scalped 15 wickets with the ball at an economy of 7.45 and an average of 20.86.

Melbourne Renegades have won one and lost one of their two games in the tournament so far. They will now face Brisbane Heat in their next match at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on 21 October, 2022. It will be interesting to see how the Renegades will fare without the Indian captain.

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of WBBL 08

James Rosengarten, Melbourne Renegades General Manager has confirmed that Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. It is also confirmed that English batter Eve Jones will stay at the club for at least a couple of games more, and the team will look to find a replacement.

“Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury,” James Rosengarten said.

“Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament.”

Harmanrpeet recently lead India to the title of Women’s Asia Cup 2022. She has been great this year in the white-ball format, and her absence will be a big miss for the side.