“You guys better pick me up”: Jemimah Rodrigues asks Mumbai Indians to bid for her in Women’s IPL auction 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues has asked Mumbai Indians to bid for her in the upcoming Women's IPL, starting in 2023.
Rishikesh Sharma

