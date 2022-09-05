“You guys better pick me up”: Jemimah Rodrigues asks Mumbai Indians to bid for her in Women’s IPL auction 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues has asked Mumbai Indians to bid for her in the upcoming Women’s IPL, starting in 2023.

After years of wait, the Women’s IPL is finally set to get underway in 2023. For organizing the tournament, BCCI have tweaked the domestic calendar of Women’s cricket, and March has been seen as the possible month to organize the tournament next year.

BCCI launched the Women’s T20 Challenge was launched in 2018, but it is just restricted to 3-4 games. Earlier this year, Sourav Ganguly said that the BCCI is ready to launch the Women’s IPL in 2023, and teams like Rajasthan Royals & Kolkata Knight Riders have already expressed their desire to buy a team in the Women’s IPL as well.

Jemimah Rodrigues wants to play for Mumbai Indians in Women’s IPL 2023

Indian Women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is celebrating her birthday today, and Mumbai Indians wished Jemimah on her birthday. “To one of the most vibrant cricketers with immense talent, Happy Birthday, Jemi,” Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Jemimah was quick in replying to Mumbai Indians in a cheeky way, where she asked the franchise to sign her up in the upcoming Women’s IPL. Mumbai Indians are the record champions of IPL, and Jemimah was certainly quick in making her wish in front of the franchise.

“Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Women’s IPL… just saying,” Jemimah Rodrigues tweeted.

Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying 😌💙 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) September 5, 2022

Jemimah is one of the most decorated T20 batters, and her experience in the T20 format makes her a valuable pick for the Women’s IPL. Rodrigues has scored 1273 T20I runs at 29.60, with the help of 7 half-centuries. She has also played T20 cricket all around the globe.

Rodrigues has played for Northern Superchargers in the Women’s Hundred, whereas in Women’s BBL, she has represented Melbourne Renegades. She has also played for Supernovas and Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 challenge. Rodrigues recently was a part of the Indian team who won a Silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.