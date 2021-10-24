“Your phone would blow up too if you took 4/2”: Adil Rashid press conference gets interrupted with continuous messages

Adil Rashid bowled a record-breaking spell of 2/4 against the West Indies, and it helped the English side to register a comfortable win.

When England won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies, the fans expected some fireworks. With the likes of Lewis, Gayle, Hetmyer, Pollard, and Russel, fans were not wrong in their expectations. However, the team bundled out for just 55 runs. This was their worst ever performance against England in a World Cup game.

The one-dimensional batting of the West Indies was blown away by the English bowlers, especially the spinners. First Moeen Ali dented them in the powerplay, whereas Adil Rashid joined the party later. This allowed England to register their biggest T20I win in terms of balls left.

Star leg-spinner Adil Rashid had figures of 4-2, whereas he bowled just 14 balls in total. Adil took wickets of Pollard (6), Russel (0), McCoy (0), and Rampaul (3), whereas he had an economy of 0.90.

Adil Rashid Press Conference video

Rashid was fulfilling his media duties after the game, but his phone did not allow him to talk properly. During the press meet, the phone of Rashid was ringing again and again, and it did interrupt the session. However, ICC’s official Instagram handle took a comical dig at this moment. “Your phone would blow up too if you took 4/2 .”

The records made during ENG vs WI game

There were quite a few records made during the England vs West Indies game. 4/2 was not just Adil’s best figures, but it’s the best figures by any English bowler in T20Is. This is overall the third-best figure by a spinner in the T20 World Cup.

With his duck, Andre Russel now bags the most ducks by any West Indian player. This defeat is also the biggest defeat for the West Indies in terms of balls left.

The defending champions West Indies need to bounce back after his crushing defeat as they are in the group of death, and every game is going to be difficult.