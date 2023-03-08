Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium records: Chattogram Cricket Ground records and highest T20 innings totals

2023 will become only the third year after 2014 and 2019 when Chattogram will be hosting a T20I. Having hosted as many as 17 T20Is in 2014, the city will be hosting one after almost three and a half years tomorrow.

Set to be played a couple of days after the culmination of a three-match ODI series at the same venue, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be hosting the first T20I of England’s tour of Bangladesh 2023. Slated to be only the second T20I between these two teams, it will be the first-ever Bangladesh-England bilateral T20I.

In spite of being the home team, it is surprising that Bangladesh have played only six (winning and losing three each) out of the 20 T20Is played at this stadium in the last nine years. While England have also lost three T20Is here, they have won only one out of the four that they had played during ICC World Twenty20 2014.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium records

Highest T20Is run-scorers at this stadium are Shakib Al Hasan (189), Kusal Perera (179), Alex Hales (166), Hashim Amla (163) and Anamul Haque (150). Among players going to participate in this series, Jos Buttler (74), Moeen Ali (49) and Liton Das (42) have a few runs under their belt here.

Highest wicket-takers in Chattogram T20Is are Imran Tahir (11), Nuwan Kulasekara (10), Dale Steyn (9), Shakib (8) and Lasith Malinga (7). While most of these players are retired international cricketers, the likes of Chris Jordan (4) and Mustafizur Rahman (3) have picked a few T20I wickets here among players part of the current squad.

Highest innings totals in Chattogram T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 196/5 20 South Africa England 2014 193/7 20 England South Africa 2014 190/4 19.2 England Sri Lanka 2014 189/4 20 Sri Lanka England 2014 175/7 20 Bangladesh Zimbabwe 2019

No team has ever been able to touch the 200-run mark despite 40 attempts in T20Is at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium over the years.

Interestingly, teams batting first and second have won 10 T20Is each at this venue. England hold the record for the highest successful run-chase in Chattogram T20Is on the back of chasing down a 190-run target with six wickets and four balls to spare against Sri Lanka.