Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report: 3rd ODI IND vs SA Delhi stadium pitch report

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report: The stadium is set to host an ODI after more than a three-year gap, as last match of the ongoing series.

Team India will, for the final time this year, take on South Africa in the third of the three-match ODI series, at the Arun Jaitley Stadum in Delhi on Tuesday.

After lacking the discipline in recent few limited Overs matches during the death Overs, including the first ODI in Lucknow, the Indian bowlers were near excellent in that phase during the second ODI in Ranchi, giving away mere 57 runs during the last 10 Overs, despite the in-form David Mller batting throughout that period.

Mohammad Siraj, in particular was commendable during that phase, and might well be a strong contention alongside Mohammed Shami, to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, with Deepak Chahar struggling yet again with his back issues.

The batting department, especially the middle-order for both the teams, have been top-notch with their performances in both the ODIs. However, the Indian openers in skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have been disappointing so far, and would like to finish the series on a high, come Tuesday.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report

The Arun Jaitley stadium will host its 27th One-Day International on Tuesday, and its first since March 2019, when Australia had defeated the hosts by 35 runs to clinch the five-match ODI series 3-2.

Most recently, the venue had hosted the first of the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June this year, which turned out to be a high-scoring contest, with over 400 runs collectively posted by both the teams.

Traditionally being a slow surface, the pitch at this venue has offered decent bounce and carry for the pacers, which has more or less made the matches at this venue evenly competitive in both the departments.

However, all in all expect another batting paradise of a pitch, which will aid the batters to play their strokes freely after spending some time at the crease. The smaller boundary dimensions, coupled by the lightning quick outfield, will further provide the bowlers with no moment of respite.