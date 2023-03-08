BAN vs ENG head to head: Bangladesh vs England T20 2023 head to head records

Since the advent of the format 18 years ago, Bangladesh and England have played 144 and 170 T20Is respectively thus far. Any cricket fan would easily get filled with astonishment upon realizing that these two countries have never played a bilateral match against each other in the shortest format.

Their solitary T20I against each other had come at a neutral venue in Abu Dhabi during ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Hence, an imminent three-match T20I series between the two teams will be the first of its kind from their perspective. The first match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday – a day where as many as eight Test Playing Nations will be playing in four different countries.

ALSO READ: What is the highest successful run-chase in Chattogram T20Is?

Although a minimal amount of BAN vs ENG head to head records in T20Is have been mentioned below, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that there’s a death of head to head records between these two teams in this format.

A T20I series being played in an ICC Cricket World Cup year won’t provide any immediate benefit to either of the two teams but both of them would be keen to kick-start their bilateral rivalry with a series win. Having won the recently concluded ODI series 2-1, white-ball champions England would want to gain as much experience as possible in these conditions before defending their ODI title later this year.

BAN vs ENG head to head T20 record

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by BAN: 0

Matches won by ENG: 1

Matches played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium: 0 (BAN 0, ENG 0)

Matches played in Bangladesh: 0 (BAN 0, ENG 0)

BAN average score against ENG: 124

ENG average score against ENG: 126

Most runs for BAN: 19 (Nasum Ahmed)

Most runs for ENG: 28 (Dawid Malan)

Most wickets for BAN: 1 (Nasum Ahmed)

Most wickets for ENG: 2 (Moeen Ali)

Most catches for BAN: 1 (Nasum Ahmed)

Most catches for ENG: 3 (Chris Woakes)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).