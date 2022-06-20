“I have played spin quite well”: Travis Head confident of doing well in the SL vs AUS test series

Travis Head has said that he has been playing spin quite well, and he is confident well in the test series against Sri Lanka.

Australia are up against Sri Lanka in the ODI series, where Sri Lanka have taken a 2-1 lead. However, the main focus of the tour is on the test matches ahead. Sri Lanka and Australia will play a couple of tests at the spinning-friendly tracks in Galle.

Sri Lanka is a venue where the spinners always play a big part, especially at the Galle International Ground in Galle. On the 2016 tour, Rangana Herath was the highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets, whereas Nathan Lyon and Dilruwan Perera scalped 16 wickets and 15 wickets, respectively.

In the four tests played at Galle last year, spinner Lasith Embuldeniya scalped 28 wickets, whereas Ramesh Mendis scalped 20 wickets in three games.

Travis Head confident of doing well in SL vs AUS test series

Australian batter Travis Head is confident about doing well for Australia in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Head was a part of the Australia-A squad for red-ball practice games, but he was later included in the Australian ODI squad as an injury cover. He scored a half-century in the last ODI match.

The spinners will play a huge role in the test series, and Australia were humbled by Sri Lanka when they visited here in 2016. Head said that he played spin quite well in the practice games, and he would want to continue in the series.

“I’m playing well, I think there’s still a lot of work to continue to keep doing when we go into that format,” Head said.

“But I felt like in these last two games and in the Australia A games in Kandy as well I have played spin quite well.”

The rise of Travis Head 📈 pic.twitter.com/VKKJGiwAeh — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 20, 2022

Travis Head won the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Ashes series in Australia, where he smashed 357 runs at 59.50, and he was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Although, he struggled against Pakistan, where he scored 68 runs in three matches.

“I feel like I’m sharp,” Travis Head said.

“We’ve still got to be positive on the wickets, even in the Test series. You still find opportunities to score and put pressure back on the bowler so can try to get as many balls that we can score off as possible.”