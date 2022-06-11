Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch ZIM vs AFG Harare T20I?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st ZIM vs AFG T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club today. Been whitewashed 0-3 in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, the home team would be eager to defeat Afghanistan in the shortest format.

Having said that, winning a T20I against the visitors would be no mean task for Zimbabwe for their past record in this format against this opposition isn’t very promising.

In 12 T20Is against each other till date, Zimbabwe have won just one as compared to Afghanistan’s 11 victories. Having last played a T20I series against each other more than a year ago, Zimbabwe have lost four out of their last five T20Is against Afghanistan.

It’s a Match day for #AfghanAtalan as they will be taking on @ZimCricketv in the first of three T20Is this afternoon. #ZIMvAFG pic.twitter.com/WxIenJn7Oe — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 11, 2022

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

As has been the case for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, the situation is no different in Zimbabwe as Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 isn’t available for television viewing in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for this three-match T20I series, will have to pay a 50% discounted price of INR 25 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as local fans in Zimbabwe are concerned, they will be able to follow these matches on ZBC. Meanwhile, fans of the Afghani cricket team back home will be able to watch Harare T20Is on RTA. Fans living in UK and Europe will be able to watch this series on Free Sports.

Date – 11/06/2022.

Match start Time – 12:00 PM (England), 01:00 PM (local), 04:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), ZBC (Zimbabwe), RTA (Afghanistan), Free Sports (UK & Europe) and T Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Toffee (Bangladesh), Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel (Rest of the World).