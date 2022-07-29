Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch ZIM vs BAN Harare T20I?

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first ZIM vs BAN T20I.

Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 will get kick-started with the first T20I in Harare later in the day. A rare back-to-back home series against Test playing nations will witness Zimbabwe hosting Bangladesh and India for white-ball series in the next one month.

Fresh off a victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo, an in-form Zimbabwean side couldn’t have asked for a better time to host two Asian teams.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing this series with a second-string squad under a newly-elected captain in Nurul Hasan. Having won just one out of their last 12 T20Is since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 2, Bangladesh desperately need to find some winning momentum in this format.

Only the seventh bilateral T20I series between these two teams, it will be the third in Zimbabwe (second consecutive). Readers must note that Bangladesh have a 3-0 series lead in the previous six T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India

An unwelcome practice of international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations not being available for television audiences in India will continue during Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 as no channel has acquired the broadcasting rights for this series either.

However, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Indian fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (three T20Is and three ODI), will have to pay a 41% discounted price of INR 59 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

In the absence of an official confirmation with respect to the host broadcaster, fans in Zimbabwe can stream this series on ICC.tv with a paid subscription (USD 1.99 for Bangladesh and India’s tours of Zimbabwe 2022). In fact, this option is available for all the countries in the world apart from India and Bangladesh.

Date – 30/07/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM (local) and 04:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and ICC.tv (All regions other than India and Bangladesh).