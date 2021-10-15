CSK win IPL 2021: Twitter reactions on MS Dhoni’s CSK winning IPL season for the 4th time

CSK win IPL 2021 by defeating KKR: Chennai Super Kings have registered their fourth Indian Premier League title tonight.

During the final match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

Chasing a 193-run target, Knight Riders wasted a 91-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) as all they could manage was 165/9 in 20 overs.

Known to make things happen, it was Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur who dismissed Iyer and Nitish Rana (0) in the same over to bring his team back into the contest. What followed was KKR’s second consecutive batting collapse as they lost eight wickets for 34 runs including no other specialist batter reaching double digits.

With bowling figures of 4-0-38-3, Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK in the night of the final. In addition to Thakur, Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja also picked a couple of wickets each.

Playing their ninth final, Super Kings were clearly the better team both tonight and throughout the tournament. Asked to bat first by Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, Chennai put on board a formidable 192/3 in 20 overs on the back of opening batter Faf du Plessis scoring a responsible 86* (59) with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Had it not been for Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37*) scoring a combined total of 68 runs off 35 balls including two fours and three sixes, CSK wouldn’t have posted a mammoth total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL! Don’t worry @KKRiders, we’re still 2 out of 3. Keep ur heads up! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 15, 2021

Well done to CSK I mean, they pretty darn good 👍 Well done @faf1307 @ImranTahirSA @NgidiLungi Eric and Kingers — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 15, 2021

Iconic Team and an outstanding leader.

Champion Super Kings. Congratulations on Trophy No 4 .#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/m4460W4aJJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 15, 2021

Team India so strong our mentor just won the IPL 😎 Congratulations @ChennaiIPL 👏🏼 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

Well they are Mahi’s Men. Did anyone expect anything else? Huge congratulations CSK 💛 Champions! #CSKvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 15, 2021

Congratulations to @ChennaiIPL and to the man the myth, the legend MSD for winning his 4th @IPL – how i wish @DelhiCapitals was in the finals today #sonearyetsofar — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) October 15, 2021

