Damian Lillard’s Work Ethic Receives High Praise From His Former Teammate

May 5, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to dribble around Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) in the second half of game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard has often been criticized and doubted for his work ethic. The narrative of Lillard not spending enough time in the gym has emerged even more over the past two years. However, contrary to the general consensus, Will Barton boldly claimed that he hadn’t seen any NBA player working harder than Lillard.

Barton joined the NBA at the same time as the Bucks point guard. Being part of the same franchise, Barton even had a front-row seat in seeing Dame develop into the superstar that he is today. For becoming one of the best point guards in the league’s history, the 33-year-old admitted that Lillard has had to be relentless as he worked very hard to achieve the same. On the ‘Ball Don’t Stop’ podcast, Barton busted all myths about ‘Big Game Dame’ not working hard enough and said,

“Killer… I think he has the best work ethic in the league that I’ve seen by far. Very militant (with approach), quiet when it comes to – doesn’t promote it, just goes by his business. But, is relentless every day.”

The 33-year-old will certainly appreciate the kind words from his former teammate. Barton has been around the league for almost 10 years. Having gone up against the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Garnett among others, it’s commendable that Barton dubbed Lillard as the player with the “best work ethic”.

Especially during the off-season, Dame makes sure that his critics are aware that he’s working out. The Milwaukee Bucks star does the same by sharing clips or photos from his workouts on Instagram.

Having promised Doc Rivers to be in the best shape of his career, Lillard can be expected to have the workout regime he used in 2022 – rotation and core work, pull work, low back and leg work, and boxing.

Doc Rivers admits that Damian Lillard is already in great shape

Despite being named as an All-Star starter, the 2023-2024 season wasn’t a memorable one for Damian Lillard. Lillard has pinned the blame on his activities during the 2023 offseason. Being afraid of getting injured while working out, Dame simply didn’t spend time in the gym. Due to the same, Lillard confessed to Doc Rivers that he was in the worst shape of his career.

“You know, I did some light running. I did some shooting with no one in the gym. But I didn’t go at all.’ He said, ‘I’m out of shape,’ and he was honest about it, and that’s one of the reasons you love him because he is honest. He said, ‘This is the worst shape I’ve ever been in’,” Dame said, per the head coach via New York Post.

After a forgettable first year with the Bucks, Dame promised that he would use the 2024 offseason wisely and get in shape. Now, with more than 3 months remaining for the 2024-2025 season to commence, the sharpshooter is already making progress.

“All summer now, he’s [telling me], ‘I’m working twice a day,’” Rivers said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “He’s so proud that he’s in great shape right now already, which is amazing.”

A fitter version of Lillard will hope to seek redemption after coming off one of his worst years since solidifying himself as a superstar in the league. Wisconsin sports fans will also hope that Lillard can contribute much more significantly to help Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton lift the 2025 Larry O’Brien trophy.