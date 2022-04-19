“DeMarcus Cousins said some goofy sh*t I can’t entertain”: Will Barton enlightens Nuggets fans with what took place during outburst on bench while losing to Warriors

Will Barton says that what happened on the bench that led to him lashing out at DeMarcus Cousins was “some goofy sh*t”.

The Denver Nuggets seem to be in shambles currently. Not only are they not putting up a respectable fight against Steph Curry and the Warriors, but are fighting amongst themselves while being down 15+ to them. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins getting into it on the bench on the verge of going down 0-2 is certainly not a good sign going forward.

To top the night off for everybody on the Nuggets, their reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic got himself double T’d up after not getting a foul call in his favor. Draymond Green showed off how valuable he is on the defensive end yet again and got Jokic ejected from the game, negating any chance of a potential Denver comeback.

Also read: “Y’all think I don’t wanna be out there…crazy!”: Jamal Murray decries Nuggets haters who’ve accused him of conserving himself for next season in the face of 2 losses to Golden State Warriors

Going back to Denver, the Nuggets won’t have much momentum on their side but will have a chance to get one game on the board. That is of course, if they set their differences aside.

Given what transpired on the court between DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton, and what followed at the post-game presser, it seems though the Nugs have a bit more to hash out.

Will Barton on what took place between him and DeMarcus Cousins.

A timeout midway through the 3rd quarter with the Nuggets down by merely 10 points and on a run, DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton seem to get into a war of words with one another with the possibility of escalation into something physical.

Also read: “Jordan Poole is like a baby Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson showers his teammate with the ultimate praise after his stellar performances against the Nuggets

Monte Morris held both back from anything happening but the damage had been done. The Nuggets free fell after that moment and the post-game presser wasn’t all too reassuring on whether everything was sorted out at the end of it or not.

According to Monte Morris, everybody said their piece and that emotions flared about things that should’ve been hashed out earlier in the regular season. Will Barton however, said that DeMarcus Cousins did some ‘goofy sh*t’ that could not be entertained.

Will on the DeMarcus spat: “Just some goofy shit that I can’t entertain.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) April 19, 2022

It’s unclear what Cousins said but Charles Barkley on NBAonTNT wasn’t giving any benefit of the doubt given his track record. Safe to say that betting against the Nuggets in any of their future games this postseason would be wise.