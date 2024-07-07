Derek Jeter ‘Always Here’ for Yankees Captain Aaron Judge, Despite Not Paying ‘Close Attention’ During Miami CEO Stint

Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge aren’t just New York Yankees greats, they’re cut from the same cloth. Both radiate a quiet leadership that commands respect from teammates and coaches alike.

Jeter donned the captain’s armband in 2003, while Judge inherited the mantle in 2021. They earned that respect the old-fashioned way – through sheer hard work, putting the team first, and delivering when the pressure was on.

Both Jeter and Judge possess an enviable calmness under pressure. Jeter had a laser focus that locked onto the game, and Judge exhibits the same. They’re not big on flashy celebrations, rather their on-field performance speaks louder than words. Individual glory takes a back seat to hoist that championship trophy – a philosophy Jeter followed and Judge wholeheartedly believes in.

Remember Jeter’s clutch hit in the 2001 World Series or Judge’s recent walk-off homer that sent the stadium into a frenzy? These are the evidence of their legacies.

Jeter’s winning runs and an image free of controversy made him a household name in the New York Yankees. Judge, with his down-to-earth charm, power, and genuine love for the pinstripes, is well on his way to a similar fandom.

Considering the comparisons, it’s pretty clear that Aaron Judge is a well-deserved successor to Derek Jeter’s legacy in the Bronx.

The Yankees are choosy when it comes to captains. Jeter took over eight years after Don Mattingly retired in ’95. Likewise, Judge got the captaincy eight years after Jeter hung up his cleats in 2014. It seems the torch has been passed, and Yankee fans are excited to see what Judge will accomplish with the “C” on his chest.

Now, in a recent interview on “SI Media With Jimmy Traina,” Derek Jeter dished out his connection with Aaron Judge. It seems they’re not exactly best buds, but Jeter has nothing but respect for the guy. Their first meeting goes back to a Yankees Captain’s Camp.

“I first met him at one of the Captain’s Camps when I talked to a group of minor league players. Obviously, Aaron stands out just from his sheer size, but getting a chance to talk to him, you knew he was very humble, focused, and dedicated. You knew he was going to work hard,” said Jeter.

The MLB Hall of Famer admits he wasn’t around to see Judge blossom as a player during his stint with the Miami Marlins, so their bond hasn’t had a ton of time to develop. That said, they’ve been bonding more recently.

“I was down with the team in Miami for years, so I didn’t really get a chance to pay close attention to what Aaron was doing or build a relationship with him. We’ve just connected over the last couple of years. I still don’t know him that well because one thing I do try to do is give people their space,” added Jeter.

By the way, the former five-time World Series champion did mention he tries to give everyone space, but if Judge or anyone else ever wants to pick his brain, he’s always happy to chat.

“I’m always here when I see them. I look, if you ever need any advice, you want to bounce ideas off someone, or learn from my shared experiences, I’m always here and always will be,” continued Jeter.

It’s not just Judge’s bat that impresses Jeter, though. He really digs how Judge carries himself off the field too.

Speaking of which, the 2022 AL MVP is experiencing another monster season!

Captain Judge’s Leadership Propels Yankees to New Heights

The 2024 MLB season is a stellar opportunity for Aaron Judge to create another milestone with the New York Yankees.

Judge currently leads Major League Baseball (MLB) with 31 home runs (as of July 5th, 2024). This puts him on pace to potentially challenge or even surpass his record-breaking 62 home runs from 2022.

But it’s not just about the sheer number of bombs he’s launching. Judge has been consistent, smashing 11 home runs in June alone. He’s not just a power hitter, though. Judge has shown he can deliver in the clutch, leading the league with 15 game-winning RBIs.

Beyond the home runs, Judge is putting up some seriously impressive all-around numbers. He’s batting a.314 (as of July 5) and getting on base a ton, which means he’s driving in runs like crazy. This ain’t just about him padding his stats, though. Judge is on fire, launching dingers left and right and single-handedly dragging the Yankees to the top of the AL East!

After a bit of a slow start, Judge is now in the high gear mode, shutting up his doubters and exceeding all expectations. And get this, he’s even in the hunt for the holy grail of hitting stats – the Triple Crown! Buckle up, baseball fans, this could be a historic season!