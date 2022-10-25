Destiny 2 server maintenance begins early: Downtime to continue till 11 AM PDT

Destiny 2 servers seem to have gone down early for maintenance this week, booting some players out of their game.

Puzzled Destiny 2 players have been taking to Twitter in the past hour to report they’ve been kicked from the game. Soon after, a Bungie tweet explaining the downtime surfaced, but not before ruffling some feathers. Users are claiming that the scheduled maintenance began a half-hour early, booting them from activities they were in. This is particularly annoying for players looking to complete a few objectives ahead of the weekly reset.

While hotfix 6.2.5.1 didn’t take the servers down, it seems that scheduled maintenance will go ahead. Here’s the schedule for the downtime and when it will end.

Destiny 2 servers to remain offline from 10 AM to 11 AM PDT on October 25

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE ❖ Hotfix 6.2.5.1 Destiny 2 is being brought offline for expected maintenance. REMAINING TIMELINE ❖ Log in: 10 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ End: 11 AM More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1drx7 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 25, 2022

While the weekly maintenance comes as no surprise to players, the fact that it started early has players annoyed. A few disgruntled players took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, asking Bungie to relay more accurate information in the future:

This is the worst managed game in the history of video games. This game requires more hot fixes than any other game I’ve ever played. What makes it worse is they won’t fix the shit people want them to fix, like crucible which is broken AF — Chaz (@chazbass01) October 25, 2022

Thanks a lot for saying player removal was at 9AM PST and removed me and everyone else at 8:30AM PST. Was finishing up bounties and still had to turn in all my bounties on Titan and Warlock for the vendor rewards. Bunch of people were finishing Trials to turn in their card too.👍 — WilliamTell13 (@WilliamTell1313) October 25, 2022

Yeah I’m pissed. Finally seeking wells is here when I can get it and then it goes offline. For a company that talks about not wanting people to have fomo or touting how accessible and inclusive they are, they sure do screw over people with limited time and mental disabilities. — Ozzy Smith (@IkeaFurnishings) October 25, 2022

The Festival of the Lost currently offers following items:

Legendary Sniper Rifle, Mechabre.

The community-chosen Mech-themed armor Ornament set

New Festival of the Lost Event Card Similar to the Solstice Event Card, this includes free challenges and premium rewards for the spookiest of Guardians. Includes a new emote, ship, Exotic Ghost, and a few surprises.



The Festival of the Lost will continue till November 8, while Season 18 will continue till December 6, 2022. Players have over a month to get their desired items this season.