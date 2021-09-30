Dhoni last ball six today: MS Dhoni finishes off in style by hitting Siddarth Kaul for a six as CSK qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs

Dhoni last ball six: The captain of Chennai Super Kings rewound the clock by scoring a six to seal a tense chase tonight.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Chasing a 135-run target, Super Kings were provided with an ideal foundation by opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41). Scoring at strike rates of 118.42 and 113.88 respectively, Gaikwad and du Plessis appeared to have made it a point to be in sync with the chase whilst playing risk-free cricket.

Sunrisers all-rounder Jason Holder sending back Suresh Raina (2) and du Plessis in the 16th over did hint at a twist but tried and tested names in Ambati Rayudu (17 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (14 not out) remained calm to seal the chase with a couple of deliveries to go.

While both Rayudu and Dhoni scored a four and a six at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the latter hitting one off Siddarth Kaul to win the match for his team became a source of amazement for his bountiful fans.

Bowling round the wicket, Kaul bowled a delivery in Dhoni’s zone. Accepting the gift gleefully, Dhoni hit the ball way back into the stands for a massive six towards the mid-wicket region.

MS Dhoni last ball six

That six from Dhoni just made my soul happy 😭💛 pic.twitter.com/LNh3BgldcI — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) September 30, 2021

Ms Dhoni finishes off in his style with a massive six.

And Takes Chennai to playoffs with this six #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/PITHPbt6pW — Sυϝιყαɳ Hʂ 🤍ѕαιяα’ѕ ∂αу ²⁴ ᵈᵃʸˢ ᵗᵒ ᵍᵒ (@Sufiyaan_Asim) September 30, 2021

Twitter reactions on MS Dhoni:

Vintage #csk and Qualifying to play offs. Good old story! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 30, 2021

“And Dhoni finishes it off in style!” That end was nostalgic. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 30, 2021

Dhoni and a six to finish. The story isn’t over yet….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.