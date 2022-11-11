Diablo 4 release date leaked, scheduled to launch in first half of 2023

Diabl0 4 is already in the making and is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2023. However, new reports have mentioned a more specific Diablo 4 release date. This piece of information was made available via the Xbox Era podcast and one Windows Central report.

The Diablo 4 preorders are also going to go live around the same time in December 2022. These preorders could benefit the players who will take part in beta testing the game. However, nothing can be confirmed until there is an official announcement.

What is Diablo 4’s release date?

As both reports suggest, Diablo 4 is going to get released in April 2023 and early access to the open beta of the game is going to be available from February 2023 for the players who preorder the game in December 2022. It is to be kept in mind that the game is going to have multiple versions: A digital copy and a collector’s exclusive premium edition physical copy.

Before this announcement, fans of the franchise were anticipating the game would come sometime after the Sony-Blizzard Activision deal is completed. For the ones unversed with Sony and Blizzard Activision deal, it is a major takeover of the developer by Sony. With that in mind, and the timeline of things, fans are also assuming Diablo 4 can also be a part of the Xbox Game Pass.

Are there any Diablo 4 leaks?

While the leaks are yet to trickle down, fans of the game are figuring out if the RPG is going to be a Season based game. The podcast has confirmed the same. The first season of the game could be launched as early as the third quarter of 2023.

All the leaked footage that was available for the game on Reddit has been taken down due to Copyright issues as testers were requested not to leak any of the endgame footage but it happened anyway.

Fans are having a hard time believing that the Diablo 4 launch date is less than six months away. On the other hand, they are also in awe of how secretive Blizzard has been about details regarding the game. Any kind of information is struck down in an instant. The only information that is still out is the ones that were released by the company itself.

Diablo 4 is going to be the fourth installment of the franchised RPG game developed by Blizzard and is going to be available across various platforms. The reports claim that the game will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and X. Along with that, the marketing and other trailers for Diablo 4 are also going to start around The Game Awards 2022, which will take place in December.

