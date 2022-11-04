How to Play Better as Reaper in Overwatch 2

If you are a Reaper main in Overwatch 2, we have some fundamental tips and tricks which you can use to better your gameplay.

Reaper is a crucial Assault agent since his passive Life-Steal ability makes his kit even deadlier. His dual shotguns are deadly up close, and his abilities make it possible to move in swiftly and deal the killing blow. Today we will look at some tips for PLaying Reaper that you should keep in mind.

Also Read: Massive balance changes coming to Overwatch 2 on November 15

Reaper Overwatch 2: 4 Tips

4. Teleport, Flank, and Repeat

Reaper’s fundamental usage is his ability to sneak behind enemy lines and damage weakened enemies. It is better than picking a fight with a tank close-range. You should use his cloaking ability and teleports to push behind enemy shields and finish off weak enemies.

Your dual shotguns will help you dispose of them quickly since the closer you are, the more damage they do.

3. Utilize your Teammates

Overwatch 2 is a team-based game. You cannot win all fights alone, even if you are Reaper. That is why you need to ensure that your teammates are doing damage or engaging in fights so you can get behind the enemy and deal more DPS.

If the enemy is occupied dealing with tanks and support agents in your team, you will only be able to return fire stronger and faster as Reaper. Therefore, having a balanced team and utilizing the team comp is also essential to playing as Reaper.

2. Don’t Depend on Your Abilities too Much

Overwatch 2 requires a better tracking skill rather than pure aiming like Valorant. The movement is fast and unpredictable, so you should ensure that you are at an optimal distance to deal more damage. If you rely on your Ultimate and Teleports too much, you will be confused and end up dealing no damage.

Do not overthink Reaper; get in close, point, and shoot. Use your teleports and Wraith Form to get out and regroup with your team. It is that simple. However, do not be over-reliant on those abilities. Aim-Train and keep practicing.

Also Read: All Halo Infinite Winter Update weapon balance changes

1. The Ultimate

The Ultimate is the best way to kill weakened enemies if there is more than one. You can still get damaged when you are in it but make sure to activate it if there is more than one weak enemy in your vicinity. It is one of the strongest abilities in the game if used well.

Combined with the Life-Steal passive, it can turn the tide of an encounter if activated correctly. Be wary of the cooldown and our positioning when activating this ability. Reaper is used best when you are queuing solo. However, his importance increases if you play with a good team.