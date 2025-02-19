mobile app bar

MLB Fantasy Sleepers – Hitters

Elliott Price
Published

Feb 17, 2025; Dunedin, FL, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette during spring training at Cecil B. Englebert Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette – Blue Jays – Why are people so down on Bo? Last year at this time Bichette was going off the board around fourty-first. This year his ADP (Average draft position) is more than a hundred spots later.

Sure his 2024 was blown up by injury but he’s still only 27. His previous three seasons he averaged .298, 24 homers, 89 RBI and 14 steals. He’s in his walk season so he’s likely to run more. If he’s healthy, don’t wait too long.

Need A Catcher?

Sean Murphy – Braves – Another guy who had a forgettable injury plagued season. Last season he was going in the 137 range, his latest ADP is past the 200 mark. He put together decent back to back seasons 2023/24.  A combined .250, with 39 homers and 134 RBI.

Sep 27, 2024; Atlanta, Ga, USA; Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a two-run home run at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the right place

Isaac Paredes – Astros – As I wrote earlier this week, there isn’t a park in the majors that better suits his hitting spray chart. Dude hit thirty-one homers in Tampa in 2023. His move to Wrigley last season was a killer. His bat has found Utopia. Hurry, his ADP is moving up, currently 175.

If He’s Healthy!!

Christian Yelich – Brewers – Crazy that at age 32, Yelich was on his way to his third best season ever (151 OPS+). Yeah it was the back thing again. It’s hoped off season surgery has turned the tide.

If anything, I probably did more baseball stuff this offseason than I would in a typical offseason just out of necessity and having to check those boxes.  I feel good”

If he stays feeling good than he’s a bargain right now but he’s already moved from 121 to 108 so hurry, that’s still a good place to get him. He went around 81 last year.

Up and Coming

Garrett Mitchell – Brewers – Shoulder surgery in 2023. A Fractured hand to start last season. Going off at 255.

End of draft dart throw

Sep 12, 2024; Detroit, Mi, Rockies outfielder Jordan Beck hits a home run in at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jordan Beck – Rockies – He’s probably your last pick in a draft going at 482 right now and hey who doesn’t want a Rockies hitter? Not much in his first cup of big league coffee but a minors .888 Ops and a leg up on a starting outfield spot.

