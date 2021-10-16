“I play Dota 2 to carry Slacks”; Gabe Newell’s (Gaben, The Icefrog) hilarious reply to Holyhexor’s question

“I play Dota 2 to carry Slacks”, “Gaben” Gabe Newell on being interviewed by Youtube Dota 2 phenomenon, Holyhexor, where he memed SirActionSlacks and why he continues to play Dota 2 as the “Chairraider”

Holyhexor is a household Dota 2 name ever since “Dota 2 Reborn” came out of beta in Fall 2010. We could not acquire Beta keys in 2010 but we started playing Public Alpha in 2013.

Most of the videos that have been uploaded hOlyhexOr‘s have been compilations of clips and short movies. He is an affluent media influencer these days, but his regularity of uploads have not changed in 9 years.

Also read: “EZ Game” – TORONTOTOKYO drops huge trash talk bomb in between fight on OG

On a certain morning during TI10 preparations, Holyhexor managed to have a banter with Icefrog, the Lord God of Dota 2. Gaben was eventually asked to help in posting a meme video involving Sir Slacks.

Gaben plays most of the Dota 2 games with his Beta tester stack on East European servers

In the video, Gaben states that he still plays the most difficult MOBA. It is only because someone needs to “Carry Slacks”. SirActionSlacks had a priceless reaction which I am pretty sure was taken as a candid.

We think the video was a reference to The International of 2017. There, SirActionSlacks and Kaci Atchkinson(the weirdo jokester host), cosplayed as Crystal Maiden and Omniknight respectively. Gaben took the role of the Ancient Shop Merchant.

SirActionSlacks has been with us in Dota 2 since the TI3(more or less when we noticed him). He has brought immense viewership to The International, specifically to the All-Star matches.

Cheese on the TI deck was Slacks’ brainchild. He is an obnoxious Techies player when he romps the Dota 2 solo queue. I have seen people straight up just disconnect from the match when they see slacks on the opponent or the main team.

Also read: Lakers Superstar joins forces with game development powerhouse to infuse $100 million into SpringHill company

Icefrog’s new look bears similarities with Norse God Odin. The next patch will be menacing

His notoriety is well established on Youtube too, where he explains to us the Dota 2 lore. I am quite intrigued by the lore of Phantom Assassin Arcana set, Manifold Paradox and the contract of Oracle.

SirActionSlacks is a loveable character and has been really forefront in bringing Dota 2 to the Esports realm as the biggest tournament on earth.

Gabe Newell, the Director of Valve and the Lead developer of Dota 2 after Eul, certainly is providing us with a lot to play with for 11 years. But with no texture overhauls, the game looks age-old.

Such circumstances beg to ask if it is all just business, contrary to what Valve makes us believe. But, as my Mastah said,”Free Game, No B*******”.

Also read: How do the Valorant ranking system and the MMR work