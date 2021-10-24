Dota 2 Morphling Bug: Morphling can control stone familiars

Dota 2 Morphling bugs were a thing ever the first beta rolled out in 2010. Several new bugs were discovered along the way in the last 11 years and fixed and rebalanced.

Morphling is a part of the Dota 2 alpha release since Patch 4.10 which was released on 2010 November 1st. After recent rebalances that arrived with the patch 7.30d, a new feature is added to the game, that allows Morphling to reach full potential.

“Gaben gives, Gaben takes.” After balancing Morphling recently in prior patches where mana requirements were added, a horde of changes is also observed. A new 2000 gold purchasable ability slot was added along with improved Roshan drops on Aghanim Shard.

Morphling can activate shard ability on the morphed hero if s/he has shard (Gender is debatable. It is a completely different debate if it is a familiar like Elementals or living). This means like battlemage Rubick, Morphling has two new abilities or at least ability changes including passive abilities.

“Gaben gives, Gaben takes”. Is this Icefrog’s new joke?

While fiddling around in Dota 2 demo mode, we discovered Morphling with Aghanim Scepter has some new interactions. Morphling can control Visage’s familiars using the stone form and drop them to heal or stun enemies.

The possibilities of this strat are infinite. I believe this is a feature that should not be removed, but Dota 2 purists would love it removed cause it breaks the balance of the game. Dota 2 Morphling bug, bring it on.

When Valve added the Aghanim Shard to Dota 2 universe right after the Aghanim Compendium event, everyone saw it coming as it was described pretty well in the Dota 2 lore. It was just a matter of when.

It is debatable whether it is supposed to be a bug or a feature. Thank RNG Gods, no one thought of such strat before TI10 since the biggest professional dota 2 mechanics controversy since TI1 fountain hooks.

It comes to reason if anyone in the professional dota 2 circuit has tried this before, but considering the available options, not everyone is able to remember and test every other possibility. It is all Combinatrix at some point or the other. Sometimes it is just a vague probabilistic model that provides you with the best answer.

More variables and strategies to play around with is always a welcome addition to any MMO or MOBA. But, more the dynamic parts in a system there is a greater chance of failure and more efficiency required to manage.

The Dota 2 International Archives also have a million-dollar Puck Coil and 10 million-dollar Echo slam.

We Beta testers for the game call it “bugs”. More often than not they are game-breaking and sometimes controversial.

The Dota 2 the International Archives holds one such legend of Danil “Dendi” Ishutin and Clement “Puppey” Ivanov. The Fountain Hooks against Tong-Fu in the semifinals. Oh, it was glorious.

Alliance LODA, the gaming community and NaVi themselves were biased against it, but the rest of the world saw the skill required to pull off such a feat. The story of how a pos5 babysitter and roaming pos4 called back a lost battle from the brink of defeat.

Pudge hooks are fun and scary at the same time. You never know where he lurks to butcher you down, “Ahhh!! Fresh meat!”

The battlefield butcher, Pudge, played by the Pudge-God himself, Dendi and micro mastermind Puppey played Chen. Hook after hook on Tong-Fu cores gave them enough time to let Alchemist farm and eventually, win TI1.

It is a game we all love and admire. It started as a dream with Dota 1 Universe. With Dota 2 Reborn, new heights have been reached every year, even amidst the pandemic.

It only stands to reason, will the Defense of the Ancients stand the test of time. We really hope it does.

