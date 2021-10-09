“Watching Daryl ‘IceIceIce’ koh playing dota 2 change my mood for better”. Squid game star HoYeun Jung reveals her obsession with EG Offlaner

Netflix Dystopian Korean drama “Squid Game” created quite a buzz recently and lately, HoYeun Jung has shown her stance towards Iceiceice, EG’s Offlane Mascot

We all know EG Arteezy’ s cliff exploits, which has been memed quite a lot on Social Media. But lately, IceIceIce has been grabbing quite a lot of attention. After taking some time off to burn some steam after leaving Fnatic, he started streaming. He was soon asked to join the Evil Geniuses team as Pos 3 Frontliner/Tank/Damage Core.

IceIceIce has a unique playstyle Reminiscent of C9 core WehSing Yuen. Shifting away from meta builds and sometimes setting a new Meta in itself, he has done it all within a span of 1 year at EG on the Professional Stage. He is a Shy personality, who likes to constantly experiment and break the limits of the game.

HoYeon Jung was born in 1994. She is a Model and Actress by profession and was highly regarded as a the upcoming star by ESteem Models and Elite Model Management. Good news for us that she is also a Gamer at heart. News has it that she also plays Valorant herself, which is understandable considering the rich history of Korean Pro Circuit and Gaming culture in general.





IceIceIce transitioned to Evil Geniuses through the Pandemic

I am an early member of the IceIceIce fanboi club. But now it seems a new Fangal Club is on its way. HoYeun Jung(played the character of Kang Sae-Byeok on “Squid Games”) seems to be one of the many from the Asian region. Iceiceice(Daryl Koh Peh Xiang) is known for Unique playstyles. I remember His first Offlane Damage core reveal as Riki in the Pro scene against Fnatic, his former team. Shots were fired that day.

We wish Daryl the best of luck for his Dota 2 The International journey. Do collect your drops from the Official channel.

You can also check the Evil Geniuses match schedule here.

