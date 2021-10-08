“My team needs me.”, Chinese pride Team Aster’s White Album adamant on playing as he battles against Corona

In a recent tweet from Tiffany “Oling” Lim on her official handle, she mentions a story of Pride and Determination from the Chinese Dota 2 circuit.

Team Aster was one of the favourites from the Chinese dota scene after the fall of old Gods namely, PSG.LGD and Vici Gaming. They had enough DPC points from Playing Majors and got invited to the Dota 2 International to represent their nation.

Team Aster’s White丶Album wasn’t able to play yesterday due to Covid symptoms. Today he’s still weak & barely able to eat or even aim his mouse clicks properly, but he insisted on playing. “My team needs me.”#TI10 — Tiffani ‘Oling’ Lim (@babyolingg) October 8, 2021



Team Aster’s journey was not easy up to this point. But, they have proven their mettle by winning 3 out of 4 participations in the Chinese Pro Circuit this year beating out Vici. They also won against Team Alliance at StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor the previous year. Now when they finally had a chance to prove their worth, disaster has struck them again.



Team Aster’s White Album is bent on playing for the team through sickness

Team Aster’s roster consists mostly of veteran E-sports pros – LanM(Zhang Zhicheng), Borax(Yi Zhibiao), Xxs(Lin Jing) and Monet(Du Peng). White album* (Liu Yuhao) is relatively new to the pro scene. Here at The International, he is battling through Corona. He truly gives the Dota 2 community meaning. A show of Pride before Ego, sacrifice and unbroken will.

Liu too has decided to go on with the tournament for now and the community has shown incredible respect towards him. The show of determination is awe-inspiring. It was shocking but, an expected outcome.

The Legacy of the Gaming Gods lives on…….

Also, Team standings at the international at current are as follows:

In group A, Invictus Gaming leads OG while in group B, Vici Gaming surpassed PSG.LGD on the points table. As it stands, Group B seems much more competitive. Don’t be surprised if more teams from Group B end up in the Upper bracket.