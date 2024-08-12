Dustin Poirier Next Fight: ‘The Diamond’ Makes Special UFC Request Ahead of Return

NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Dustin Poirier looks on during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages) (Louis Grasse / SPP) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121091204_UFC281_MAIN

Dustin Poirier is not yet done with the UFC. Following the loss at UFC 302, it appeared that the ‘Diamond’ had shone for the very last time. But it would appear Poirier wants another day under the sun and he wants it in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana!

He recently reiterated this wish amidst calling out everyone and their mothers on social media.

Actually, it was more of a request than a call out. A fan prompted Poirier by asking him to bring the UFC to Lafayette. ‘The Diamond’ then responded by saying,

“Hey @ufc let’s bring it to the Cajundome !!

Located inside the University of Louisiana, the Cajundrome is an arena that can hold over 13,500 people in Lafayette and generally hosts college basketball games. And since the UFC has never come to Louisiana before, Poirier wants to make this happen at least once before he hangs up his gloves.

While that may yet come to pass, recent developments indicate another one of his wishes coming true.

Tsarukyan vs Poirier for interim title?

Arman Tsarukyan already has secured the #1 contender spot for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title. Unfortunately, that fight might take some time to actualize given the Dagestani champion’s injury woes.

In the meantime, the division needs to move on and in order to do that, it needs an interim champion.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the Armenian fighter revealed that if he doesn’t get the Makhachev fight, he will look to fight for the interim title and named Poirier amongst his potential opponents.

“For sure I would like to fight for the interim title…Dustin Poirier he is a solid fighter and he has a lot of experience, yeah it would be great. Dustin, Gaethje, Michael Chandler as well.”

Arman Tsarukyan says if his fight with Islam is pushed to 2025 he wants to fight for an Interim Title‼️ He names Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler as potential opponents, though all 3 are coming off losses… Who do you think deserves the fight⁉️#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/LVCky6FGZ8 — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) August 8, 2024

So as fate would have it, it seems Poirier could potentially win the interim title, and then defend it against Makhachev for the undisputed title in his hometown and walk into the sunset with UFC gold around his waist. Wishful thinking? Maybe so. But it’s a dream worth dreaming.