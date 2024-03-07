Dustin Poirier Hot Sauce: Everything About Poirier’s Louisiana-Style Sauce – Cost, Availability, and More

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier was born and brought up in Lafayette, Louisiana. A state famous for its food and especially its barbecue culture. Growing up in that environment, it was no surprise when Dustin Poirier announced the launch of his own hot sauce brand.

‘Dustin Poirier Louisiana Style Hot Sauce’ was launched recently. Poirier has often promoted his product often during the buildup to a fight as well as after the fight during the post fight interviews. In an interview after the weigh ins for UFC 291, Poirier stated that he gave Gaethje a discount code for his hot sauce. Poirier also offered everyone free hot sauce at the UFC 269 press conference. And now, ahead of his return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 299, here’s a closer look at Poirier’s hot sauce.

When did Dustin Poirier launch his business?

Dustin Poirier made an announcement about the release of his Cajun Style Hot Sauce in December 2020. Poirier collaborated with Heartbeat Hot Sauce, a Canadian hot sauce manufacturer, to launch ‘Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce.’

Where is Poirier’s product available?

Poirier’s hot sauce is available on a number of platforms. Chiefly the hot sauce is available at heatonist.com. It is also available on platforms such as Amazon and on the website of Heart Beat Hot Sauce co.

What is the price of Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce?

A single bottle of ‘Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce’ is $12. There are a number of different variants to the hot sauce. However, all the variants are priced similarly at $12. A two pack for the same costs $24.



However, a pack of three seems to be a money-saver deal as it costs $33. These are the only options available on the site for customers to pick from.

What is Poirier’s hot sauce made from?

According to the website, “Like any good Cajun sauce, the recipe starts with the best aged Cayenne peppers and vinegar.”

Does Dustin Poirier have any other businesses?

It seems that ‘The Diamond’ understands business just as good as he understands fighting. Apart from his hot sauce, Poirier has a few other businesses that he is involved in. The most recent addition to his portfolio was the launch of his own Bourbon brand. In January 2022, Poirier took to social media to announce the launch of ‘Rare Stash’, his own bourbon brand.



