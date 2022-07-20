F1 Commentator calls $50 million worth Nico Rosberg as ‘Roscoe’

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft referred to 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg as Lewis Hamilton’s dog ‘Roscoe’.

Rosberg spent four seasons with Hamilton as his teammate at Mercedes. The two developed a rivalry that started out of personal animosity.

The two former World Champions were best friends when they were younger, but their relationship turned sour when they became teammates at the Silver Arrows. Hamilton won two titles during their time together, but their rivalry peaked when Rosberg won his first and only Title in 2016.

Crofty saying “Roscoe” instead of “Rosberg” will never not be funny 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J2GHgtGvKo — iesh🍒 (@LEWISHAMIL7ON) July 20, 2022

After that, the German driver decided to retire from F1. This was because he felt he could not go through the pressure of a Title challenge after what he had been through with his former friend.

One of the funniest moments during this rivalry however, was a result of a slip of tongue from F1 commentator David Croft. Crofty, as he’s known within the F1 community mistakenly called Rosberg ‘Roscoe’.

This does not seem like a big deal, until we realize the fact that Hamilton’s pet dog is named Roscoe!

Also read: “It’s not just viewers that get confused, it can also be the drivers too”- Mick Schumacher joins F1 Twitter in bashing Circuit Paul Ricard’s ‘weird’ layout

Nico Rosberg says he returned to a neutral relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton and Rosberg’s falling out was a very public incident within the F1 community. The former even stated that he has no intention of ever calling his former teammate his friend again.

Rosberg meanwhile was always open to reconciliation, and he admitted that their relationship became somewhat normal after a while. He also added that having a sour relationship while in a Title fight was a completely normal consequence.

“If you want to decide the World Championship for yourself, you can’t play ‘peace, joy, pancake’,” the 37-year old said to Eurosport. “You have to test limits and go into grey areas to win. Especially when two drivers are at such a high level, and then it often gets tight.”

“I don’t regret anything,” he continued. “It was a sensational time and a mega fight. I’m very proud of that. In the meantime, we’ve returned to a neutral relationship, which is okay.”

Also read: “Roscoe eats better than me”– Redditors envious over Lewis Hamilton’s 15 inches tall dog’s delicious vegan diet