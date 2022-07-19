“Roscoe eats better than me”– Redditors envious over Lewis Hamilton’s 15 inches tall dog’s delicious vegan diet

Redditors wrote their honest feelings regarding a video of Lewis Hamilton serving his famous bulldog Roscoe with a delicious plant-based diet.

Lewis Hamilton’s bulldog Roscoe is one of the famous motorsport celebrities on the internet. His Instagram account has over 650k followers and is always entertaining fans around the globe.

Roscoe has been a part of Lewis Hamilton’s family since 2013. Previously, the Briton had dogs while he was growing up. Roscoe is part of his dad’s trips all around the circuits and is in constant supervision.

Becoming a Formula One driver comes with lots of sacrifices and one of them is food. Everyone loves food and the delicious hotel ones for sure like you and me.

However, the drivers are athletes who have a fixed diet to control their weight and boost their abilities. Hamilton is a vegan and follows a plant-based diet as well.

Morando nessa fofura de vídeo do Roscoe com o Hamilton 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/HDduHr9Gdk — Rosiane (@rosiabsurda) July 19, 2022

Redditors React to Roscoe having a much more delicious meal than them

Roscoe’s Instagram page shared a video of him enjoying a delicious lunch. Hamilton made him quinoa whiff vegetables mixed with peanut butter, bananas, and berries.

Apart from this, previously, Hamilton shared a picture on a plane of Roscoe feasting on blueberries, strawberries, kiwis, and pineapples.

Redditors honestly have one of the most amazing reactions with their creativities. The person who shared the video wrote: “Roscoe eats better than me”.

A Redditor who goes with the name ‘JustHere4C0mments’ wrote: “This is so wholesome, it deserves a liked by Pierre Gasly.” Few of the Redditors agreed that Roscoe is actually the F1 driver and a millionaire and pretends to be Hamilton’s dog on Instagram sarcastically.

There were a few negative comments as well where people spoke about how ‘veganism’ for a dog is not worthy. As the debate continues, Roscoe continues to stay healthy with a vegan diet and according to Hamilton, Roscoe is feeling like a puppy again.

