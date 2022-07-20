“It’s not just viewers that get confused, it can also be the drivers too”- Mick Schumacher joins F1 Twitter in bashing Circuit Paul Ricard’s ‘weird’ layout

Haas’ Mick Schumacher recently admitted that drivers feel very confused at Circuit Paul Ricard because of it’s layout.

F1 action returns this weekend in Le Castellet, for the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard. It has not been a favorite among fans, because of it’s layout and the fact that it has not really produced great racing action.

Another reason why viewers don’t like this track is it’s blue, white and red lines that run along the entire circuit. It creates a weird visual for the ones watching from their homes, and often spectators in the stand.

However, Schumacher recently revealed that even the drivers are not big fans of the track. While sharing his thoughts on the circuit, and what Haas can achieve this weekend, the young German driver revealed this.

“It can be confusing at times due to all the different lines,” he said. “So it’s not just viewers that get confused, it can also be the drivers too.”

Also read: “The fastest car on the track will be prioritized”- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will not be given team orders by Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto

Haas won’t be experimenting much at Circuit Paul Ricard, says Mick Schumacher

This weekend’s French GP is the penultimate race before the summer break. As a result, teams will avoid taking unnecessary risks, to avoid bigger problems.

When asked if Haas will bring any major upgrades this weekend, Schumacher insisted that it won’t be the case. This is because the American outfit mainly feels that this isn’t the right track to do so.

“We’re always trying to improve our car or we’re always trying to adapt our car to different places,” the Ferrari reserve driver said. I think we understand our package pretty well but we’re still trying to maximize it further and learn more from it and see how we can make it quicker.”

P6!!! What a day, what a weekend! The car felt great and the team did amazing🤩 (Also, thank you all for driver of the day🙏) #MSC47 pic.twitter.com/C8yNx4iBnW — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) July 10, 2022

“I don’t think Paul Ricard is a special track to do that, it’s a track like any other track. We have fewer quick corners there – there’s just one quick corner. It is usually flat anyways in any downforce, so it’s a matter of exploiting the speeds on a straight which we haven’t been great at this year.”

Mick Schumacher earned 12 points in the last two races after going point-less in the first nine rounds this campaign. The 23-year old along with his Dane teammate Kevin Magnussen have collectively earned 34 points for Haas this campaign.

Also read: “Roscoe eats better than me”– Redditors envious over Lewis Hamilton’s 15 inches tall dog’s delicious vegan diet