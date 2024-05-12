F1 Expert Explains Why There Is No One Else Like Adrian Newey for Other Teams to Hire

Adrian Newey has developed a cult status in F1 because of the several beasts he has designed over the years. Last year, he led Red Bull to design the RB19, a car that helped the team register a whopping 21 wins out of 22 races. However, it is not just records that separate him from the rest. Motor Sport Magazine’s editor Mark Hughes highlighted that one quality that would push several teams in wanting to get Newey’s signature.

When asked to comment upon whether there is any other aerodynamicist who can match Newey, Hughes said on The Race F1 podcast, “There aren’t any. Every team has, in aerodynamics and design department, very, very gifted, talented people who will have their own vision of how they think a car should be and who are very, very good at interpreting the data.”

He added, “But in the lead positions that we talked about before, to have someone who has been involved in every single aspect of the creation of a car for so many decades, and has such an intricate understanding of which are the sensitivities and when and how they change with the regulation change and with development of cars, which leave us to pull in how much you pull them.”

F1 teams, in contemporary times, have specialized individuals working in their spheres. While that ensures the extraction of the best they have to offer, it might end up curbing their creativity. That isn’t true for the engineers of Newey’s generation who took responsibility for wider roles.

This is perhaps one of the biggest reasons why arguably every F1 team is pursuing him. The invaluable experience Newey has shown in mastering the ground effect concept shows in Red Bull’s success. If not replicating that, at least challenging for the titles is a desire that the likes of Ferrari hold.

No certainty as to where Adrian Newey will head to

Ferrari and Aston Martin emerged as the most likely destinations for Adrian Newey even before Red Bull announced his departure. Lawrence Stroll is ready to empty the coffers to get his man. At the same time, Ferrari has reportedly held several meetings with the 65-year-old. However, there is no clarity over his future.

Many believe he might call it quits in F1 for good to concentrate on his other passions. Those include designing boats or supercars. The engineering extraordinaire commissioned an Oyster 885 for himself which would be custom-made.

He is, however, undecided over his future. Red Bull will release him sometime after the first quarter of 2025. Before that happens, he aims to relax a bit and not think about what to do next.