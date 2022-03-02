“The best thing is to ask the team”- Mick Schumacher thinks that Uralkali will no longer be the title sponsor for Haas

Mick Schumacher thinks that Uralkali will no longer be the title sponsor for Haas following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

After Russia declared war on Ukraine, the F1 fans around the world began their criticism by calling on the FIA to remove the Russian GP from the 2022 calendar. Following the conflict, Haas removed the branding of its title sponsor Uralkali, which is a Russian company. Haas ran an entirely white livery during the pre-season testing in Barcelona.

A lot of speculation rose up in the aftermath questioning whether or not Uralkali will continue to fund Haas. But so far, there has been no clarity on the matter.

Update on the Uralkali/Haas situation: his is in German (obviously) but he says uralkali probably won’t remain a sponsor, the team will release a statement soon and he thinks it’s the right decision👍 pic.twitter.com/XcN7UgrRGY — alison 💌 (@sunshinemick47) March 1, 2022

Haas driver Mick Schumacher, however, hinted that it might be the case. During an interview, Schumacher said, “I don‘t think there is much to say from us yet. The team is working on it.”

“I think it‘s pretty clear that Uralkali will no longer be there at the moment. We will find out this week what the consequences will be. The best thing is to ask the team.”

Haas won’t be financially hurt

Uralkali’s owner Dmitry Mazepin became the sponsor of the team in 2021. Son, Nikita Mazepin received a seat in Haas for their F1 team. But now with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, this deal seems to be in danger.

Threatened by sanctions from the US, UK and EU, it is possible that Mazepin senior, might not be able to fund.

However, team principal Guenther Steiner reveals that his team would be able to manage if they had to withdraw the income from Uralkali. He claims that his team have finances in place.

“Financially we are okay,” said Steiner. “It has no [implication] on the team, how we are running it or how we’re doing, how we planned this season. There are more ways to get the funding so that there’s no issue with that one.”

Nikita Mazepin might not participate in 2022

Standing in solidarity with those affected due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Motorsport UK decided to bar Russian and Belarusian licensed competitors from participating in events in the UK.

In F1’s context, it bars Russian driver Nikita Mazepin from participating in the British GP.

The decision from the British Motorsport community comes a day after WMSC’s decision to let the competitors participate. The only condition that WMSC had put up was that those who wish to participate will have to do so under a neutral flag.

The British Motorsport community has urged other nations to follow them on their path as well. If this happens, Mazepin might not have a chance to participate in any of the races of the 2022 season.

