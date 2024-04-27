Adrian Newey Aiming to Sail Around the World on $5 Million Yacht Specially Designed by Him

Adrian Newey will try his trade at designing a luxury yacht soon, not for Red Bull or any other racing team, but for himself. The man dubbed as F1’s ‘aero-god’ wants to sail around the world on an Oyster 885 yacht which he will design himself.

Newey, who is tipped to leave Red Bull in the coming months, is also looking into his future away from the world of F1. One of his main dreams, per Boat International, is to get into sailing and his goal is big. To sail around the world, Newey needs a reliable and comfortable yacht. The Oyster 885 which is approximately 30 yards long costs $5 million and is the 65-year-old’s boat of choice.

Newey remains excited about building a new yacht from scratch. As quoted by Boat International, he said:

“The beauty about motor racing is that there’s only two things that count – how quick it is and whether it’s reliable or not. Building a live-aboard sailing yacht is much more subjective in terms of the overall pleasure versus performance and usability.”

The Oyster 885 first came into production in 2010 and remains one of its most popular models. It is not clear when Newey will start designing the yacht and when he will embark on his journey around the world. However, with F1 still in mind, the British engineer will likely keep this venture for after he retires from the sport.

Adrian Newey’s F1 Future

Earlier this week, multiple sources including BBC reported that Adrian Newey had turned in his resignation papers at Red Bull. He is reportedly uncomfortable with the power struggle within the outfit and is being linked to teams like Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and contributed immensely to the team’s success in both of their dominant eras. First, between 2010 to 2013, he helped design a car that won four back-to-back World Championships with Sebastian Vettel at the helm. Starting in 2022, Max Verstappen embarked on a similar dominant phase.

Before joining Red Bull, Newey won World Championships with McLaren and Williams, making him one of the most decorated engineers in the history of the sport. Working with Ferrari, however, always remained a dream for the Briton. In the coming months, this dream could turn into reality owing to the Maranello-based outfit’s huge interest in landing him.