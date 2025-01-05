mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Beats Travis Kelce in a Popularity Contest on Instagram

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton(L), Travis Kelce(R)

Lewis Hamilton(L), Travis Kelce(R)
Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton is not only one of the greatest drivers to ever grace the sport of F1 but is also a global icon. The seven-time world champion recently had his popularity tested when he was pitted against NFL star Travis Kelce in an Instagram contest.

The former Mercedes driver was one among many celebrities who were pitted against each other by the popular Instagram account Pubity. Their poll called fans to cast their votes and Hamilton beat Kelce to progress to the next round.

Because of Hamilton’s massive popularity around the world, it should not come as a surprise that he won this particular poll even though Kelce too is extremely popular in America, and perhaps even globally today because of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Now, Hamilton will go toe-to-toe against arguably the greatest athlete of all time — Cristiano Ronaldo. While Hamilton has a massive fan following within and outside the sport, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s global acclaim might make things trickier for the #44 driver.

At the time of writing, the votes are already being cast. Unfortunately, with only one more hour remaining, it looks like Hamilton is going to take the first loss of 2025. He currently trails the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward by a margin of 31-69.

Ronaldo was pitted against Hamilton after he beat American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. If the Portuguese soccer star is able to get the better of Hamilton, he’ll be facing either Margot Robbie or Eminem in the next round. As things stand, however, Eminem has a slender lead against the Wolf of Wall Street actress as he leads the poll by 58%.

No matter what the results are of this round, it is expected by many that the final showdown will be between Ronaldo and his longtime rival Lionel Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is currently pitted against Hollywood star and Alpine co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these