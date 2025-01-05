Lewis Hamilton Beats Travis Kelce in a Popularity Contest on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton is not only one of the greatest drivers to ever grace the sport of F1 but is also a global icon. The seven-time world champion recently had his popularity tested when he was pitted against NFL star Travis Kelce in an Instagram contest.

The former Mercedes driver was one among many celebrities who were pitted against each other by the popular Instagram account Pubity. Their poll called fans to cast their votes and Hamilton beat Kelce to progress to the next round.

Because of Hamilton’s massive popularity around the world, it should not come as a surprise that he won this particular poll even though Kelce too is extremely popular in America, and perhaps even globally today because of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Now, Hamilton will go toe-to-toe against arguably the greatest athlete of all time — Cristiano Ronaldo. While Hamilton has a massive fan following within and outside the sport, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s global acclaim might make things trickier for the #44 driver.

At the time of writing, the votes are already being cast. Unfortunately, with only one more hour remaining, it looks like Hamilton is going to take the first loss of 2025. He currently trails the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward by a margin of 31-69.

Ronaldo was pitted against Hamilton after he beat American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. If the Portuguese soccer star is able to get the better of Hamilton, he’ll be facing either Margot Robbie or Eminem in the next round. As things stand, however, Eminem has a slender lead against the Wolf of Wall Street actress as he leads the poll by 58%.

No matter what the results are of this round, it is expected by many that the final showdown will be between Ronaldo and his longtime rival Lionel Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is currently pitted against Hollywood star and Alpine co-owner Ryan Reynolds.