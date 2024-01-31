Sergio Perez Finds Empathy In the Midst Of Red Bull ‘Favoritism’

Despite finishing P2 in the drivers’ standings in 2023, Sergio Perez endured one of the toughest seasons of his career, given the constant pressure he was under, owing to a dip in performance. In a positive turn of events for Perez, the Mexican driver finds empathetic words from an unlikely source, with F1 Maximaal quoting former F1 driver Johnny Herbert over his experience of driving alongside Michael Schumacher.

Not only did Perez face severe backlash from the fans and media, but he also heard some harsh comments from his own team during the season as he continued to battle a slump and get back to performing the way he did at the start of the season. Heading into the 2024 season, Herbert claimed Perez needed to “put himself in a cocoon” and deliver on his promises each time he went out on the track.

The 59-year-old then recalled his own experience of being outperformed by Michael Schumacher, drawing parallels between them and the current Red Bull lineup. In the two years they raced together, Schumacher out-qualified Herbert 18-1 on his way to winning back-to-back world titles. Herbert scored a total of 45 points, which less than half of the 108 points Schumacher scored in the same tenure.

The stark difference in performance inevitably leads to favoritism within the team. Those who deliver earn the favor of the team, and those who don’t have to follow the instructions laid down to ensure the lead driver wins. Such a situation takes an additional toll on a driver’s mental well-being and makes it even more difficult for them to perform at their optimum level.

Sergio Perez grateful for Red Bull’s support

At the FIA Prize Giving Gala, Perez thanked Red Bull for their continued belief in him despite his struggles in the middle of the 2023 season. He acknowledged his team’s resiliency and dedication towards the cause despite suffering a major setback during a rollercoaster-esque phase.

Nonetheless, Perez and Red Bull stood strong, and he was happy to see his team register a historic season with a 1-2 finish and focused on coming back stronger for the 2024 season. “

We went through very tough times, but we managed to secure the best season in the history of our team and we’ve learned from those difficult moments, [so] we will come back next year stronger.”

Christian Horner also complimented Perez for his mental strength, as it is not easy to be a partner of Max Verstappen, especially given the kind of form he was in in 2023. With the start of the 2024 season, Perez will enter the final year of his contract with Red Bull. Given the same, he has set high expectations for himself, and it won’t be an easy task for the 33-year-old.