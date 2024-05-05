Fernando Alonso Stirs Controversy With Questionable Statement Regarding Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso had a forgettable Sprint session in Miami, finishing P17 despite starting the race from P8. Alonso’s race suffered because of an incident involving Lewis Hamilton, and he made a huge claim about partiality, enraging a portion of the F1 community.

Alonso accused the Stewards of not penalizing Hamilton because he isn’t Spanish. He added that the seven-time World Champion ruined not just his, but the other drivers’ race too.

Furthermore, Alonso revealed that he will reach out to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem to make sure that there is no foul play when it comes to the driver’s nationality deciding the scope of a penalty.

On the very first lap, Hamilton, while trying to pass Alonso, crammed him for space on the right side. As a result, the Spaniard had to push further left, which caused the collision with his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.

Hamilton’s lunge gave way to a chain of events. Stroll went on to make contact with McLaren’s Lando Norris who spun out and retired with terminal damage. Hamilton escaped without any penalties, but Norris too thought that Hamilton was the one to blame for everything that happened.

Norris’ reaction, however, did not enrage fans as much as Alonso’s did.

Lewis Hamilton fans flock to reject the claims of Fernando Alonso

Following Alonso’s comments blaming stewards for favoring Hamilton, the latter’s fans took to X to lay down examples of when the Briton was treated unfairly by the stewards.

Some referred to the Abu Dhabi incident of 2021, when Hamilton was ‘robbed’ of his eighth World Championship.

Regardless, Alonso and Norris continue to share the same belief. According to them, Hamilton was the main culprit behind the incident. With race stewards deeming that wasn’t the case, the 42-year-old awaits an audience with the FIA boss to get a better understanding of what happened behind the scenes.