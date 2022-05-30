“Lewis Hamilton is definitely standing on a box here!”- F1 Twitter in awe over LeBron James hanging out with the seven-time World Champion in Monaco

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton spent time with NBA legend LeBron James after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton’s 2022 has been very quiet by his standards. Along with Mercedes, the Brit dominated F1 for the last eight years, winning six Titles in the process. The regulation changes this year hit the Silver Arrows hard, and they no longer have the best car on the grid.

The W13 is lacking in performance compared to the Ferrari and Red Bull, so competing for podiums and wins is no longer a norm for Hamilton. On top of that, he is being outperformed by his new teammate George Russell.

A double-points finish at the #MonacoGP for @MercedesAMGF1!👊 @GeorgeRussell63 was able to gain one position during the race, thus securing P5. @LewisHamilton was stuck behind a train of cars, crossing the line in P8. Next race: #AzerbaijanGP! See you in two weeks, Team 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/UDnb7WZGSO — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) May 30, 2022

The 24-year old has finished top 5 in every single race this season, and his consistency has put him 34 points ahead of Hamilton in the standings thus far.

At the Monaco GP last Sunday, Hamilton finished eighth. It was yet another underwhelming performance for him, as his problems behind the wheel continue. After the race, he spent time with 18 time NBA all-star LeBron James.

Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James share a moment together in Monaco

Monaco is arguably the most iconic and glamorous race in the F1 calendar. Plenty of celebrities turn up to this spectacle every single year, and this year was no different.

We saw the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Mesut Ozil and Chris Gayle was all seen on the grid. James was in Paris for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. His favorite team Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 1-0.

Lewis and LeBron hanging out in Monaco 🐐🤝🐐 (via kevinlove/IG) pic.twitter.com/fyKA8E1dBF — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 30, 2022

On Sunday, he made the journey over to the principality where he like plenty of stars watched the Monaco GP. After the race, Cleveland Cavaliers’ center Kevin Love posted a picture of the two on Instagram.

Fans reacted to the two all-time greats sharing a moment, and a particular aspect surprised quite a few of them. James is 6″9 tall, and Hamilton is 5″7. The height difference between the two didn’t look as stark as it should’ve, which surprised plenty of fans on social media.

Formula 1 action returns in two weeks time when the teams and drivers travel to Baku for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

