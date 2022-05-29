F1

“I probably signed too early”– Sergio Perez hints contract extension with Red Bull after Monaco GP triumph

"I probably signed too early"– Sergio Perez hints contract extension with Red Bull after Monaco GP triumph
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"It hurts at home"- Charles Leclerc makes heartbreaking response to Mattia Binotto's consolation
Next Article
"Bradley Beal made a 16-year-old Jayson Tatum commit a FELONY!": Wizards' star took an underage JT to multiple clubs, breaking various laws
F1 Latest News
"I probably signed too early"– Sergio Perez hints contract extension with Red Bull after Monaco GP triumph
“I probably signed too early”– Sergio Perez hints contract extension with Red Bull after Monaco GP triumph

Sergio Perez finally won a Monaco Grand Prix, but he had a moment of regret…