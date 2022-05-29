“I probably signed too early”– Sergio Perez hints contract extension with Red Bull after Monaco GP triumph

Sergio Perez finally won a Monaco Grand Prix, but he had a moment of regret as he probably signed a new contract before this win.

Despite starting from the second row, Red Bull managed to win the Monaco Grand Prix. Some strategy blunders by Ferrari allowed their rivals to have an advantage in Sergio Perez.

However, Sergio Perez even after winning the race at the historic venue had a moment of regret. After the race, the Mexican race driver was caught on camera saying, “I probably signed too early”, while he was walking with team boss Christian Horner.

This message by Perez probably signals that he signed a new contract with Red Bull. The Mexican race driver was going out of contract with the team after the 2022 season, but his incredible performances only warrant an extension in his services.

Though, nothing official has been announced by Red Bull so far. But according to Erik van Haren, Perez has reportedly signed a new contract, which should only confirm our guess.

“Pérez also at Red Bull next year. That already seemed obvious, but now it is. “I signed to early,” he just told Horner,” wrote the Dutch journalist on Twitter (translated by Google).

Pérez ook volgend jaar bij Red Bull. Dat leek al duidelijk, maar nu al helemaal. “I signed to early”, zei hij net tegen Horner. #F1 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) May 29, 2022

Sergio Perez is in for the championship fight

With his victory in Monaco, Perez is only six points away from Charles Leclerc and 15 points away from his teammate Max Verstappen in the standings. His numbers reflect his consistency in 2022.

After Red Bull’s order to Perez to let Verstappen overtake him infuriated fans, Horner has now given an update, which might give an exciting Red Bull battle. The Red Bull boss said to SkySports that Perez is equally into this championship battle.

“He’s in this championship just as much as Max is!” 👀 Christian Horner says Sergio Perez is in the fight just as much as his Red Bull teammate 💪 pic.twitter.com/n5sjaD7Fgm — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 29, 2022

Though, how much truth it holds will only be known in the upcoming races. But an exciting intra-team battle at Red Bull probably for the first time since Daniel Ricciardo left could be interesting.

