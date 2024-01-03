10 F1 Documentaries to Watch While Missing High-Speed Action During the Off-Season

The F1 realm is currently in a dry spell with almost no new happenings, and = the season off-season blues are hitting the fans hard. Given there will be no change in the driver lineup for the next year and the drivers are currently enjoying their time off with friends and families, free from all fan-interaction duties, the current window makes up for one of the most tedious time frames for an F1 fan. But what can fans do as they wait for the new season to commence?

The current tediousness comes right after one of the most historic yet oft-monotonous seasons, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen running riot all season, winning a record 19 races in 2023. The Dutchman’s dominance led to the sport becoming a tad boring for the fans, who may now need a jolt to fall back in love with the sport. To do so, we have 10 F1-themed documentaries to enjoy while we wait for the 2024 season to start.

Not only will these documentaries inevitably lead to older fans falling in love with the sport of F1 all over again, but they will also give way to newer fans becoming a part of the pinnacle of motorsports. Furthermore, these documentaries will also allow one to boast of an impressive knowledge base in front of their friends and other fans, giving them an intellectual advantage.

Please Note- The following is merely a list and in no way denotes a ranking system.

1. Schumacher

Marking the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher‘s 30-year anniversary in F1, the German sports documentary came out on Netflix on the 15th of September, 2021. The movie highlights Ferrari’s return to dominance between 2000 and 2004, with Schumacher at the helm. Interviews from family members provide valuable insights into the German driver’s personal life as well.

2. Brawn

The Impossible F1 Story- The 2023 TV Mini-Series sees Keanu Reeves, Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, and Simon Britton recall one of the most remarkable seasons in the history of F1. The series follows the 2009 season, where Brawn bought Honda and secured both the constructors’ and the drivers’ world title in its first and only season. To this day, Brawn remains the only team with a 100% championship-win record. The four-part series is currently streaming on Hulu.

3. McLaren

Amid the Woking-based team’s resurgence, the McLaren documentary might be the perfect watch. It follows the story of New Zealand driver Bruce McLaren and shows footage of his races. Interviews of those who knew him support the movie, showcasing how the McLaren team’s founder’s dedication instilled immense loyalty within those who worked alongside him. The movie is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Senna

The movie captures the life of one of F1’s greatest drivers of all time: Ayrton Senna. Covering Senna’s life from 1984 to his tragic death in 1994, the movie uses a lot of otherwise unseen footage to further assert just how good of a driver the Brazilian was and what his fan following was like. It also highlights the after-effects of the unfortunate Imola accident, which took the life of one of F1’s biggest stars ever. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Life on the Limit

The journey of F1 from its earlier days to the modern era has been a long and tedious one. Life on the Limit captures the essence of the same, boasting the ultimate compilation of interviews from some of F1’s biggest stars, including John Surtees and Lewis Hamilton. Combining interviews with archival footage of some deadly crashes in the sport, the film captures just how difficult it can be for the sport’s authorities to balance safety and the high-speed risks of F1. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies.

6. Fernando

Fernando is a 2020-2021 five-part Docu-series highlighting the life of two-time drivers’ world champion Fernando Alonso. It follows Alonso and his racing team during his time off from F1, leading to the Spaniard’s debut in the Dakar rally before eventually coming back to F1. The series, available on Apple TV and Prime Video, also captures his time in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

7. Crash and Burn

The 2016 Sports/Drama film captures the rise and fall of Irish driver Tommy Byrne. For a brief moment in the early 80s, the Drogheda-born driver became one of the best drivers on the planet and had his name taken in the same breath as that of Senna’s. Streaming on Prime Video, the film showcases how Byrne’s fiery yet colorful nature was too much for F1 to handle, making him one of the sport’s biggest missed opportunities.

8. Ferrari: Race to Immortality

The movie captures the golden yet heartbreaking era of the 1950s for Ferrari when the Enzo Ferrari-led team was rising to fame in the racing industry. From becoming a legendary team to being at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy, the film encapsulates Ferrari’s early success, tinted with immense sadness. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

9. Life of Speed: the Juan Manuel Fangio Story

The documentary aims to shed light on one of the biggest names to ever grace the sport of F1, first joining the sport over 60 years ago. It covers the racing as well as the personal life of the Argentine, who dominated the first decade of F1, winning five world titles. Streaming the movie is not an option, and one will have to look for a way to download the movie.

10. Lauda: The Untold Story-

The movie captures the thrilling story of Niki Lauda, starting from the near-fatal crash at the Nurburgring in 1976. The Austrian suffered major burns to his head and hands and inhaled toxic gases, damaging his lungs. However, the then Ferrari driver was back racing only a few weeks after the incident in one of the most remarkable comebacks in any sporting event anywhere in the world. Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming rights for this must-see film.