$37.7 Million Experience Finally Crosses the Pond as F1 Arcade Gears Up For America

In 2023, London became the first venue of the much anticipated F1 arcade. The $37.7 million investment became an instant hit with the fans, and there were calls to expedite work on the rest of the locations. Birmingham was next on the list for 2023 and now, it is coming to the USA, with Vincenzo Landino revealing on X that the F1 Arcade is opening its first location in Boston.

Set to open in Boston’s Seaport district, activities at the arcade will commence on the 22nd of April this year. It will feature a 15,500 sq ft area on two floors. There shall be 69 full-motion racing simulators, a 37-foot bar, a 2400 sq ft private room, and a bar big enough to serve 200 people. The founder of F1 Arcade, Adam Breeden, claims he can’t wait for the US audience to experience their “high-energy hospitality and entertainment venue.”

A sample menu is available on the Boston F1 Arcade website, which features elevated bar food. It features a raw bar, lobster rolls, burgers, and poke large plates. There will also be a selection of flatbreads, tacos, and desserts. For now, a bar menu is unavailable. However, the website claims drinks on offer include fine wines, classic cocktails, six craft beers and ciders, and F1-inspired cocktails. Additionally, there will also be a designated driver menu, which will offer non-alcoholic cocktails.

The F1 Arcade will also carry the concept of earning ‘Arcadians.’ It is a special in-house currency that visitors can use to indulge themselves in exclusive experiences. They can also use the currency to buy special items and limited edition merchandise from the store. Anyone above the of 7 is free to participate, although all ages are welcome till 7 pm. After that, only people above the age of 21 will be allowed.

Expansions and improvements in F1 Arcade’s future

So far, there are two working venues of F1 Arcade in London and Birmingham. Following the inauguration of the Boston site, work will begin in Washington DC to inaugurate the arcade’s 4th location in late 2024. The people who have already been to the arcade return with positive reviews. They are happy with the food options, as well as their prices. Furthermore, the racing sims and themed ambiance add to the visitors’ experience, with most of them returning for another visit.

There have been reviews by people that reveal that the simulators are using Heusinkveld pedals. Moza wheels are also a part of the setup, which includes a motion rig. Two super ultrawide monitors add to the experience. One of the monitors is for the driver, while the other provides a cinematic view of the race for those watching. For now, the racing is curated for a casual crowd, but there shall soon be changes to that. There will be more competitive modes for ace drivers to choose from, adding to the realistic experience of the rig. Tournaments and other similar events will also become a regular occurrence at these venues.