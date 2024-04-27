Nelly Korda’s Family: All You Need To Know About The World No.1 Female Golfer’s Parents, Siblings And More

Sep 4, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Nelly Korda (left) and Jessica Korda (right) of Team USA fist bump on the eleventh green during the morning foursomes of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The LPGA World No. 1 golfer, Nelly Korda, has been in the limelight due to her recent stellar form. She recently equaled the record of Annika Sorenstam and Nacy Lopez by winning five back-to-back tournaments, after she grabbed the Chevron Championship title. But apart from her golfing accolades, there’s been very little discussion about her family. Strikingly, the two-time major champion’s parents were both connected to sports and have been renowned entities in their respective fields.

Nelly’s father, Petr Korda, is a former tennis player who represented the Czech Republic. The man has an astounding record of 410-248 in the men’s singles, while he stands at 234-160 in the men’s doubles. The 56-year-old clinched ten career titles in singles and doubles each. His wins included the 1998 Australian Open and a career-high rank of No. 2. Looking at Petr’s extensive achievements, it’s evident that Nelly has the right genes.

But it’s not just the grand slam winner who influenced the 2020 Olympics triumphant to become a sportsperson. Nelly’s mother, Regina Rajchrtová, was also a prominent tennis player. Regina flaunts her singles record at 143-98 and her doubles record at 82-82. Although the former tennis player never won a title, she competed for Czechoslovakia at the 1988 Summer Olympics and reached a career-high rank of 26.

But the sports bloodline doesn’t end with her parents, Nelly’s brother Sebastian Korda, also plays tennis on the ATP Tour and has won the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open. He also won the Junior Australian Open title.

And who can forget her sibling golfer, Jessica Korda?. Jessica is an LPGA star with a total of six triumphs on the tour. The 31-year-old also had the opportunity to represent the US at the Solheim Cup in three editions.

But last year, she skipped the biennial tournament and many other events after she announced that she was expecting her first child. She ultimately gave birth to a baby boy, Greyson John DelPrete, this year in February. While her family might be closer than ever, Nelly’s love is shared by someone special outside the family.

Who’s Nelly Korda’s Love Interest?

Junior Korda kept up with her family legacy and fell in love with a sportsperson. Her boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou, is a popular ice hockey player in the National Hockey League. Previously, Andreas played for the Detroit Red Wings and two other NHL teams. But currently he plays for the Chicago Blackhawks, his fourth NHL team.

Nelly started dating Andreas in 2019 and made her relationship public right after. Andreas also attended Nelly Korda’s win at the Meijer LPGA Classic, cheering gallantly for his lady love. Sights of cute gestures were also seen on Instagram when he posted after Nelly’s maiden major triumph with the caption, “Great couple weeks!”.

But surprisingly, all the posts from his Instagram handle were taken down by Andreas due to unknown reasons. Nelly did upload a Christmas picture in 2019, but it is currently unavailable on her social media.

Quite evidently, a successful golf prodigy like Nelly is at the peak of her career and wants to reach even greater heights. Thus, for the time being, her Instagram handle only boasts her golf exploits leaving no space for relationship content.