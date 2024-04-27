Daniel Ricciardo Becomes the Reason Why Yuki Tsunoda Delivering Impressive Performances in 2024

Yuki Tsunoda has put in some stellar performances in 2024 as he is the driver who has scored all of the points for Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB). Although the Japanese driver currently leads the head-to-head 3-1 between him and V-CARB teammate Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian believes he is the reason why the 23-year-old has been able to edge him so far.

Ricciardo explained (as quoted by Speedcafe), “Mexico last year, we made a bit of a breakthrough with set-up. After that very good weekend, I think definitely made Yuki quite curious with our way of driving the car and setting it up, and naturally, he’s come closer to that“.

As the #3 driver explained, Tsunoda has gotten more comfortable with the way his car is set up now. As a result, Tsunoda has already begun to deliver much better performances this season. After just five races, he has managed to score seven points as compared to the 17 he scored in all of last year.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed by the higher-ups at Red Bull as well. Recently, team advisor Helmut Marko even went as far as claiming that he’s willing to give the young Japanese driver a nod of consideration for a seat with the Milton Keynes-based outfit next year.

Even if a shot at the main Red Bull seat does not materialize for Tsunoda, he is doing himself a huge favor by performing at such a high level this season. With the 2025 grid still very fluid and the driver market volatile, his results will surely get the attention of many teams up and down the F1 paddock.

As for Daniel Ricciardo, he will need to pull up his socks as soon as possible if he is to keep his future secure as an F1 driver.

Daniel Ricciardo might have endangered his F1 career with V-CARB comeback

While Yuki Tsunoda has been impressing the paddock with his brilliant drives, the same cannot be said for Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian racing ace has found it difficult to cope with his full-time return to the sport after being dropped by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.

This year Ricciardo has looked uncomfortable in the car and has seemed to lack confidence as well. As a result, he’s not been able to match his teammate’s pace and this could have huge ramifications on his future in the sport.

Many have touted Ricciardo to be sacked by V-CARB even before the season ends. If that is the case, there aren’t any possible options for the Australian to race in the sport next year. Naturally, this would mean an unceremonious end to his career, having shown so much promise during his early years in the sport.

In his stead, Liam Lawson is the prime candidate to replace the Honey Badger. Lawson impressed the paddock last year with his cameo for the team. And with other teams possibly wanting to poach him, Red Bull would want to ensure that they do not lose the highly talented New Zealander.