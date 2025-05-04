Picked by Charles Leclerc to Play Him in His Biopic, Timothee Chalamet Swears Allegiance to Rival Camp

Timothee Chalamet is a known sports buff, with clear favorites across multiple disciplines. He’s a big NFL fan, follows Premier League club Chelsea, and also supports Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne.

Chalamet is also a basketball enthusiast, having been spotted at an LA Lakers playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. And as it turns out, the Dune star is also a massive F1 fan, currently attending the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

Kym Illman spotted the French-American actor on track earlier today as he made his way to the Racing Bulls garage. “Timothee was surrounded my media as he made the long walk down the Miami paddock to the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls garage wearing a VCARB team shirt,” the F1 photojournalist wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Illman F1 (@kymillman)

Unfortunately, the fact that Chalamet was wearing Racing Bulls merch could be disheartening for Charles Leclerc, who had chosen him to play him if a biopic was ever made on him.

“Some people tell me I look a little bit like Timothee Chalamet, but I don’t know. I don’t personally see it, but he’s a great actor,” he had said.

In fact, even this weekend, Leclerc told ESPN that he would want Chalamet to play him, calling the actor “very talented at what he does.”

Chalamet, however, didn’t show up to the paddock in a Ferrari T-shirt. So, will Leclerc change his pick? That might depend on why Chalamet was wearing a Racing Bulls jersey.

One possibility is Chalamet’s strong French roots. His support for Saint-Etienne stems from having spent summers in Le Chambon-sur-Lignon, France. And Racing Bulls currently has French-Algerian driver Isack Hadjar on their roster.

That said, Chalamet could also have backed either Esteban Ocon or Pierre Gasly in that respect, since they’re both Frenchmen.

A stronger guess could simply be that Racing Bulls invited Chalamet to their garage as a guest, as teams often do with celebrities—especially during star-studded weekends like the Miami GP. For example, at last month’s Saudi Arabian GP, Jennifer Lopez made an appearance in Ferrari’s garage.

So, if Leclerc wants Chalamet to wear a Ferrari T-shirt, he could always ask Ferrari to extend an invite.