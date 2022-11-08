103 GP winner Lewis Hamilton’s hometown teases $66,000 all-Mercedes FA Cup clash against George Russell’s town

On the 26th of November, football fans will be treated to a “Lewis Hamilton vs Geroge Russell” face-off. And this one will not take place on a race track over 50-some laps, but The Walks in King’s Lynn.

The draws for the 2022-23 Emirates FA Cup were out yesterday. And Kings Lynn Town FC will be hosting Stevenage F.C. in their 2nd Round of the cup.

103 Race winner and 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, was born in Stevenage. While his 2022 Mercedes teammate George Russell is native to the town of Kings Lynn. This sets up an exciting “Mercedes face-off.”

“Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell” or “Crofty vs Brundle”

Although both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton watch some football in their spare time and share a liking for the sport, neither of the teams is the one they support. Russell claims he and his entire family are lifelong supporters of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.

While Lewis is a fan of the Premier League club Arsenal. Lewis claims he was pretty good at the sport, and even played association football for his school team. Had his goal of being an F1 driver not worked out, he would have been a Footballer, says Hamilton.

The hometown football clubs of Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will be facing off this month. But the two aren’t the only two famous F1 personalities representing Kings Lynn and Stevenage.

F1 Pundit and Sky Sports Presenter David ‘Crofty’ Croft was born and raised in Stevenage. While his Sky colleague and Former F1 driver turned commentator Martin Brundle is from Kings Lynn.

So whether you are team Crofty or team Brundle. Or you are repping the ‘Britcedes’ duo, Kings Lynn town FC vs Steeveage is set up as a classic clash for F1 fans.

F1 twitter reacts to Kings Lynn vs Stevenage clash

Kings Lyn Town FC plays in the 6th tier of English Football in the National League North. While Stevenage FC competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.

The two clubs don’t clash often with this being their first clash in the tournament. The winner of the tie gets $66,000 reward and progresses to the 3rd round of the cup.

Whether you call it Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell. Or David Croft vs Martin Brundle, F1 fans are delighted with the unusual fixture between the two clubs.

