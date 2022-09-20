15 GP winner takes the blame for Michael Schumacher’s awful 2010 Formula One return

2009 World Champion Jenson Button takes partial blame for seven times world champion Michael Schumacher’s bland Formula One return

Mercedes came back to Formula One in 2010 after acquiring the championship-winning Brawn GP. However, things did not go as planned and Jenson Button takes responsibility for it.

Jenson Button had one of the most amazing seasons of his career as he won the world championship. Moreover, even Brawn GP won the constructors title in 2009.

Michael Schumacher returned in 2010 after 3 years away from the sport. According to him, he still was at his peak and could perform at the top level.

Michael Schumacher’s average 2010 season

Things did not go as planned for Mercedes as they finished fourth in the constructor’s championship with 214 points. This was a poor result as previously they won the championship.

Moreover, there was a change in the drive as Mercedes signed young German Nico Rosberg to partner with Michael Schumacher. Jenson Button on the other hand signed up for McLaren.

According to Jenson Button, a late switch to McLaren was the reason for a disappointing seven times world champion season. He finished 9th in the championship.

Jenson Button takes the blame for Mercedes’ 2010 season and credit for bringing back Michael Schumacher

Mercedes designed the 2010’s W01 as per Jenson Button’s preference. He was still the driver while the development was taking place and Schumacher signed after the car’s completion.

Button explains: “Schumacher likes a very pointy car. But the Mercedes understeers pretty strongly and I was always happy with it that way.”

However, he does take a little credit for bringing Schumacher back to the F1 world due to his move to McLaren. Furthermore, he finished second in the world championship behind Sebastian Vettel.

The seven times world champion ultimately retired from motorsport in 2013, passing the Mercedes torch to talented Lewis Hamilton. The Briton went on to win six world championships with the team.

