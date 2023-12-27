16 Years Before Finally Losing to Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton Made the Former ‘Look Ordinary’ in Front of Sponsors

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg share one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of F1. In 2016, we saw its conclusion, as Rosberg finally beat his arch-nemesis to the coveted world title. However, 16 years before that, the sub-plot to this immense rivalry was being written in the Formula A junior series where a young Hamilton made his future world champion teammate, Rosberg look “ordinary” according to ex-Jaguar and Red Bull Racing team boss, Tony Purnell.

In Hamilton’s biography, author Frank Worrall quoted Purnell as saying,

“Consider his team-mate in Formula A [the top Euro karting class]: one Nico Rosberg. I saw Lewis race a handful of times during this period, and he was fantastic. Nico? Well, ordinary, I’d say.”

Purnell’s analysis of Hamilton’s racing talent holds a certain amount of weight to it. After all, before McLaren and Ron Dennis snapped him up, the Briton was being funded by none other than Purnell himself, through his company named, Pi Research Company.

Purnell recalls being reminded of seeing Michael Schumacher on track every time he witnessed Hamilton at work. Naturally, with such unbeatable talent, Hamilton ensured he mentally broke Rosberg, even though the latter eventually had his day in the sun.

Nico Rosberg showed the toll it takes to beat Lewis Hamilton

When Hamilton jumped ship from McLaren and signed up for Mercedes in 2013, Rosberg was already an established name in the Silver Arrows’ garage. But soon, Hamilton started running away with all accolades starting with the 2014 world title. This meant Rosberg started seething at the sight of the Briton, and in 2016, he sacrificed everything to achieve victory against the man.

The physical and mental demands of going up against someone like Hamilton meant Rosberg had to dig the deepest he’s ever done. The German once famously also revealed that he had to hire a psychologist to keep himself in the best shape and endure a season-long battle with the now seven-time world champion.

In the end, after a hard-fought season, Rosberg fulfilled his life-long ambition. As the chequered flag fell on the season finale at Abu Dhabi in 2016, he etched his name along side his father, Keke as a father-son F1 title-winning duo. But just five days later, he announced he was retiring from the sport. That’s how taxing this endeavor had been for him.

Back in their old karting and junior racing days, the two were best of friends. Getting to F1, in competitive machinery and fighting for wins and championships is what ruined a friendship and turned it into a bitter rivalry.