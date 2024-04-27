Anthony Hamilton Once Delivered a Killer Blow on Tennis Court to Leave Son Lewis Hamilton Bamboozled

Lewis Hamilton has a great bond with his father Anthony Hamilton despite some of their past issues. However, that doesn’t mean the father-son duo doesn’t compete against each other for fun. The Mercedes driver once played a tennis match with his father and the latter delivered a killer of a backhand to bamboozle Lewis against all odds.

As seen on a resurfaced video from September 2022 on X (formerly Twitter), Hamilton is playing tennis with Anthony at a rather steady pace. Lewis was running all around the court while a calm Anthony maneuvered the ball with precision.

As he got his son forward to the net on the left, Anthony played a great backhand drop shot that spun away from Lewis. The seven-time World Champion just couldn’t reach the ball and lost that point. After missing the ball, Lewis started laughing and accepted that his father had completely outwitted him.

Anthony too joined in on the banter to mock his son for missing his killer of a drop shot. Lewis Hamilton is a champion athlete and his fitness regime has only improved in the past few years. However, his father is also a veteran and maintains his fitness despite being in his 60s now.

Hamilton loves to spend moments such as this off-track with his family and friends. Tennis is one of the many activities that the Briton takes up during his time away from F1.

Lewis Hamilton’s non-F1 pastimes

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t hesitate to try out a new sport or adventure activity if it intrigues him. In March 2023, he took his uncle Terry to the golf course and surprisingly met Lando Norris there. Norris, an avid golf enthusiast himself joined Hamilton and his uncle to play golf the entire day.

Besides golf, the 39-year-old started surfing a lot over the last few years. He even got his teammate George Russell to try surfing, something the former Williams driver refrained from before joining Mercedes.

Surfing and skydiving are two activities the Stevenage-born driver has indulged in the most during the mid-season and end-season breaks. Last year, Lewis Hamilton went skydiving with Mick Schumacher, who is the reserve driver for Mercedes. An adrenaline junkie, Hamilton waits for time away from F1 every single year to try something new.