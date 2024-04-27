Lewis Hamilton Returns With ‘Interstellar’ Capsule Collection on His Clothing Line Plus44

Ahead of the 2024 Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton grabs the attention of the world of fashion once again, with the launch of his latest collection. Named ‘Interstellar Capsule Collection’, it will release on May 3rd, as per Hamilton’s brand Plus44.

The Capsule collection last came into the market during the Las Vegas GP weekend in November 2023 in collaboration with Takashi Murakami. Six months later, it makes a return as F1 heads to USA for the first of its three races in the country this year. According to Plus44’s Instagram post, the collection will be available for grabs at a dedicated store in Miami.

The upcoming capsule collection, dubbed ‘Interstellar’ is being launched in collaboration with Almave. The latter is Hamilton’s own non-alcoholic tequila brand, which he launched for people like himself who want to get the taste of alcoholic beverages without having to deal with its effects.

Hamilton has been part of several off-track ventures and the Interstellar Capsule Collection becomes his latest. Plus44, Hamilton’s apparel website, upon opening (at the time of writing) features a promotional home page with a header, “Plus 44 to Mission Control, do you read me?”

When did Lewis Hamilton launch his last collection?

In collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, Hamilton launched the second capsule of Plus44 at the 2023 Las Vegas GP weekend. It was named as “The Vegas Trip” and featured bright, aesthetic designs made by Murakami.

Hamilton revealed that he was a huge fan of the Japanese artist and he put out several merchandises including hoodies, t-shirts, long-sleeved t-shirts along with other accessories. However, it wasn’t the first time Hamilton worked with Murakami.

The seven-time World Champion announced his first collaboration with Murakami – who has a net-worth of $100 million – in 2022 when he first revealed Plus44 to the world.

Murakami is a legend in his field. He rose to fame because of his collaborations, not just with Hamilton but other celebrities including Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams. Hamilton’s work with Murakami in 2024 was Plus44’s first step into the world of fashion. Today, it creates big buzz as evident by the hype surrounding his upcoming launch in Miami.